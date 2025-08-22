ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Teaser: Harshvardhan Rane-Sonam Bajwa's Film Promises Passion, Pain And Obsession

The teaser of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat showcases Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa's intense love, heartbreak, and obsession.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Teaser: Harshvardhan Rane, Sonam Bajwa's Film Promises Passion, Pain And Obsession
Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Teaser (Photo: Film Poster)
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : August 22, 2025 at 4:10 PM IST

Hyderabad: The makers of the upcoming movie Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, featuring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa, have released the long-awaited teaser of the film, offering a peek into a love story that thrives on passion, heartbreak and obsession.

The teaser, longer than one minute, begins with the leads encountering each other after having gone their separate ways. Despite the silence between them, the lingering love is seen in them. The teaser, as it unfolds, throws hints at the rollercoaster of emotions - love re-emerging, heartbreak shattering bonds, and the ultimate journey of reconciliation. Scenes of Harshvardhan and Sonam heading toward marriage are intertwined with moments of pain, anger, and longing.

Sharing the teaser on Instagram, Harshvardhan Rane wrote in the caption, "Ab Dekhega Zamaana PYAAR, DARD aur NAFRAT, ab Dekhega Zamaana #EkDeewaneKiDEEWANIYAT! Teaser out now. Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat in cinemas this #Diwali - 21st Oct."

Originally slated to release on October 2, the film has now been rescheduled for a grand Diwali release on October 21. Ahead of the release of the teaser, the makers unveiled the first look poster featuring the lead pair.

Billed as a musical, obsessive romantic drama, the film is produced by Anshul Garg under the banner Desi Music Factory, marking his production debut, along with co-producer Raghav Sharma. The story has been penned by Mushtaq Shaikh, with Milap Milan Zaveri serving as both co-writer and director.

Speaking about the film, producer Anshul Garg said, "Deewaniyat is about emotions that are extreme and unforgettable. The teaser captures some of that fire, and I hope audiences connect with its intensity as much as they have with its music."

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat also marks the first on-screen collaboration of Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa, a new pair eagerly anticipated by fans. Blending music, passion, and drama, the movie is one to watch out for this Diwali.

