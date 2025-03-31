Eid 2025: Mammootty, Rashmika Mandanna, Madhuri Dixit, Others Extend Heartfelt Wishes To Fans

Hyderabad: Eid-ul-Fitr, the joyous festival marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, is being celebrated today, March 31, 2025, across the globe. For Muslims, Eid-ul-Fitr holds immense significance as it signifies the completion of a month of fasting and prayer. As the crescent moon is sighted, marking the end of Ramadan, people come together to offer special prayers (namaz) and share festive meals, surrounded by family and friends.

In the spirit of the occasion, several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to extend their warm Eid wishes to their fans, sharing heartfelt messages filled with love, peace, and happiness.

Mollywood megastar Mammootty shared a picture of himself on his X handle, accompanied by a brief but meaningful message in Malayalam that can loosely be translated to, "Heartfelt Eid greetings to everyone. #EidMubarak."

Actor Nayanthara shared her Eid greetings on her X account, expressing her hopes for peace and happiness. She wrote, "Eid Mubarak all! Happiness, Peace to you all friends. #EidMubarak."

Other stars also joined in the celebrations, spreading their wishes through Instagram. Mahesh Babu shared a simple poster on his Instagram Story, conveying his heartfelt Eid wishes. Similarly, Sunny Deol shared a poster wishing his followers "Eid Mubarak."

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor shared a message to his fans, writing, "Eid Mubarak. May Allah accept our prayers, forgive our shortcomings, and bless us all with joy, peace, and prosperity. Let's celebrate with gratitude and kindness!"

Rashmika Mandanna expressed her love with a cheerful message that read, "Eid Mubarak my loveliesss! Hope your day is filled with love, laughter, and the yummiest food! Be happy, be kind!"

Suniel Shetty echoed the festive spirit, wishing for peace and blessings, writing, "Eid Mubarak! May this auspicious day bring joy, peace, togetherness and countless blessings."

Actor and fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty penned, "May this Eid bring prosperity, love, and blessings to everyone. Eid Mubarak."

Telugu superstar Ram Charan also shared his wishes in his native language that loosely translates to, "Happy Ramadan to you and your family. #EIDMUBARAK."

Madhuri Dixit, the dancing diva of Bollywood, penned a touching note, penning, "EID UL-FITR Mubarak. May this special occasion fill your heart with love, your home with happiness and your life with countless blessings.."

As Eid-ul-Fitr is being celebrated with zeal around the world, these celebs have surely brought a unique touch to the celebrations and warmth and happiness to their fans everywhere.