Eid 2024: Salman Khan's Fans Trigger Lathi Charge outside His Mumbai Residence

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's fans, on the festive Eid celebration, gathered outside his Galaxy residence in Bandra in Mumbai in large numbers to catch a glimpse of their beloved actor. However, the crowd became unruly, leading the police to resort to a lathi charge for crowd control.

Enthusiastic fans from different towns formed queues outside Salman's home in Mumbai to convey their Eid wishes. There was a lengthy wait to catch sight of him, and authorities grappled with crowd management amidst tight security measures. They eventually resorted to a lathi charge to maintain law and order.

Salman Khan always ensures a memorable Eid for his supporters. Today, he unveiled the title of his upcoming movie Sikandar via his Instagram handle. Salman wrote, "Iss Eid 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' aur 'Maidaan' ko dekho aur agli Eid Sikandar se aa kar Milo (Watch Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan on this Eid, next Eid, meet Sikandar). Wish u all Eid Mubarak! (sic)"

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Murugadoss, the movie is scheduled for a theatrical release on Eid 2025. Murugadoss made his mark in Hindi cinema with Ghajini, a blockbuster that crossed the Rs 100 crore mark. He also directed Akshay Kumar's Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty.

Salman has consistently delighted audiences with Eid releases. The tradition began in 1997 with Judwaa, and since then, he has maintained this practice with hits such as Dabangg, Bodyguard, Ek Tha Tiger, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan, Bharat, and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The release of a Salman Khan movie has become synonymous with Eid celebrations. Although breaking the usual pattern this year, Salman made sure to ensure his fans had a special Eid with the announcement of his new film.