'Ee Sala Cup Namde!': Allu Arjun, Ranveer Singh, Other Stars Celebrate RCB's 'Long Due' IPL Win

From Allu Arjun to Ranveer Singh, Indian film stars celebrated RCB's historic IPL win, hailing Virat Kohli and the team's unwavering spirit.

Starry Cheers for RCB
Starry Cheers for RCB
Hyderabad: As Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) lifted their first-ever IPL trophy after 18 long years, a wave of joy swept not just through fans but also the Indian film industry. Celebrities from across the South and Bollywood poured in congratulatory messages, many of them emotional and deeply connected to the journey of the team and its talisman, Virat Kohli.

South Stars Lead the Cheers

Telugu heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda was one of the first to celebrate online. Taking to X, he wrote, "Congratulations to @RCBTweets, all RCB fans. You have waited with so much energy and passion and love. It's a happy happy moment to see."

Fellow Telugu superstar Allu Arjun added an emotional note: "The wait is over. 'Ee sala cup namde! At last! We've been waiting for this day for 18 years. A big, big congratulations to RCB!" The actor also shared a heartfelt moment with his young son Ayaan, who emotionally reacted to Virat hugging Anushka Sharma. "I got into cricket because of Kohli," Ayaan confessed in a video that's now going viral.

Tamil actor Shanthanu Baghyaraj acknowledged the fans' loyalty over the years, saying: "Congratulations @RCBTweets. It's been a long wait… To all the fans who've loyally supported for 18 years, you deserve this celebration." Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar posted: "The Champions of Heart are now the owners of the cup." Director Prashanth Neel, best known for KGF, was caught on video breaking into a celebratory dance as RCB clinched the win.

Actor Kiccha Sudeep echoed fan sentiments, writing, "The long wait is finally over! After years of passion, perseverance, and belief, RCB lifts the IPL trophy!" Actress Vedhika, who was at the stadium, posted, "Ee Sala Cup Namde. Congratulations #RCB Champions!"

Bollywood Backs Virat and RCB

In Bollywood, stars were equally jubilant. Ajay Devgn wrote, "Been watching and cheering for years... finally RCB has made history. Congratulations @virat.kohli and the entire team."

Ranveer Singh posted an emotional tribute featuring Kohli and AB de Villiers, calling him a "one-club player."

Starry Cheers for RCB
Starry Cheers for RCB (Photo: Instagram)

Vicky Kaushal wrote, "To the man who's given everything to the sport... this was long due!" while Kartik Aaryan noted, "Finally Jersey No. 18. After 18 years. Congratulations, GOAT @virat.kohli."

Starry Cheers for RCB
Starry Cheers for RCB (Photo: Instagram)

Arjun Kapoor praised Kohli's loyalty and resilience: "Everything that happened over 18 years seen worth it for this moment!"

Starry Cheers for RCB
Starry Cheers for RCB (Photo: Instagram)

Actress Dia Mirza shared her favourite picture from the night, which is Anushka Sharma holding the trophy with Kohli and the RCB squad. "My favourite picture from last night (heart emoji)," she captioned it.

Starry Cheers for RCB
Starry Cheers for RCB (Photo: Instagram)

