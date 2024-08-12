ETV Bharat / entertainment

Eda Mone!: Fahadh Faasil Plants a Kiss on Mohanlal's Cheeks in Heartwarming Picture with Aavesham Reference

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Mohanlal set the internet buzzing with a heartwarming picture with Fahadh Faasil. The two Malayalam actors can be seen in a tight embrace as Fahadh kisses Mohanlal's cheeks.

Hyderabad: Mohanlal's recent social media post has sent the internet into a frenzy. On Sunday evening, August 11, Mohanlal shared a lovely snapshot featuring him and the critically acclaimed actor Fahadh Faasil on his Instagram account. Fahadh is pictured hugging Mohanlal and giving a peck on his left cheek in the most wholesome way.

Mohanlal posted the photo on Instagram and wrote, "Eda Mone! Love You!" The term "Eda Mone!" is a prominent line from Fahadh Faasil's recent hit film Aavesham, in which his character, Ranga, delivered quirky dialogues that resonated greatly with audiences across India. The post has garnered over 670 K likes within hours of being shared with lovely comments from their fans. Many reacted with heart and fire emojis as the two stalwarts of Malayalam cinema shared a single frame.

Mohanlal and Fahadh had collaborated on the 2013 film Red Wine. They will also appear together in the highly-awaited anthology Manorathangal, which is based on the works of renowned filmmaker MT Vasudevan. Despite being involved in the same project, they will appear in distinct portions and will not share screen time.

Both actors are well-known for their explosive performances and substantial contributions to Indian films. Fans have been keenly waiting to witness a collaboration of the two. Currently, Mohanlal is coming up with Manorathangal, while his 1993 smash Manichithrathazhu is set for a re-release. The film, directed by Fazil, will be re-released in theatres on August 17.

