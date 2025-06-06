ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ed Sheeran Embraces Indian Culture In Sapphire, Sings In Punjabi With Arijit Singh

Shot during his recent tour of India, the music video for Sapphire captures Sheeran traversing colourful Indian streets, visiting iconic landmarks, and bonding with local children, including a group of young soccer players. The video offers glimpses of India's culture. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan makes a cameo appearance in the music video.

Hyderabad: British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has excited fans all over India with his latest release, Sapphire, a musical collaboration that celebrates Indian culture, language, and music. The track, featuring the powerhouse vocals of Indian singer Arijit Singh, is quickly gaining traction for its catchy melody, rich visuals, and tribute to India.

Arijit Singh not only sings on the track but has played the sitar, combining traditional Indian sounds with Ed's unique flair. One of the standout moments in Sapphire is Sheeran's sincere attempt at singing a Punjabi line: "Cham cham chamke sitare wargi", which fans have called one of the highlights of the song.

Sheeran took to Instagram to express his emotional connection with Sapphire. "Sapphire was the first song I finished for Play that made me know where the album was heading. It’s why I finished the recording process in Goa surrounded by some of the best musicians in India. It was an incredible creative process," Sheeran wrote.

He added, "The final jigsaw piece for me was getting @arijitsingh on the record. I'll make a post about that in a few days, but it was a journey to get there and such an amazing day of music and family. Me and him have done a full Punjabi version of the song that will come out in the next few weeks, which has a lot more of him on it. This is the album version of the song, and my favourite song on the album. Hope you guys love it. Sapphire out now x."

Ed Sheeran has visited India multiple times, building a strong rapport with the Indian entertainment industry. Earlier this year, he brought his record-breaking x Tour to Delhi-NCR, following performances in Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Shillong.