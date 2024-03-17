Ed Sheeran's Lover Rendition in Punjabi Makes Crowd Go Wild; Varun Dhawan Hails 'World Domination'

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Since his debut in India, Ed Sheeran has been making the fans groove to his beats and numbers. On Saturday too, the British singer-songwriter gave a stunning performance at the Mahalaxmi Race Course Grounds in Mumbai.

During the event, which was a part of his Asia and Europe Tour, shared the stage with well-known Indian musicians Diljit Dosanjh and Armaan Malik. On social media, images and videos of Sheeran performing songs like Lover and 2Step alongside Dosanjh and Malik went viral in the drop of an eye.

Experiencing the live performance of Dosanjh and Sheeran at the Mumbai stadium was undoubtedly one of the most memorable events of the year for the energetic audience. Nevertheless, when Sheeran sang in Punjabi, the craze crossed all boundaries.

After his scintillating performance, Dosanjh shared a clip from it on his official Instagram handle and captioned it: @teddysphotos 🇮🇳🇬🇧 Brother Singing in PANJABI for the First TTTimeBURRAAAA 🤟🏾 Chak deya Ge 😎.''

As part of this international tour, Sheeran worked with renowned Indian musicians, giving his captivating and charming presence a distinct cultural flare and vibe. Together, Dosanjh and Sheeran enthralled and captivated audiences with a musical tapestry that cut beyond boundaries.

Their performances proved that music could touch chords of souls cutting across race and creed like nothing else and that language is never a barrier if music is sung with honesty and truth.

As recordings of Sheeran's concert in Mumbai, which served as the grand finale of his tour at Mahalaxmi Race Course Grounds, began to circulate online, the internet was a hive of reactions. The videos showcased thrilling moments of the duo's passionate performance as they enthralled the crowd and created a wave of fervor that spread throughout the stadium.

AUDIENCE REACTION: One user wrote, ''No words left to explain the levels this man has taken PUNJABI MUSIC to.'' Another one wrote: "I was standing in the audience shrieking like a fan girl. This was the multiverse event nobody expected." One other commented: IT'S DILJIT'S WORLD WE ARE JUST LIVING IN IT 🔥Someone else said: The crossover we never knew we needed!!👑🔥 CRAZY!!!

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan commented on Diljeet's post, "Global domination." Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira posted a clip of her daughter dancing while Sheeran set the stage on fire. Director Farah Khan too posted on her Instagram handle and captioned it: "It's on!! @teddysphotos concert!"