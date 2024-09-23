ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ed Sheeran And Diljit Dosanjh's On-Stage Reunion Wows Fans As They Perform Shape Of You, Naina Mashup In Birmingham

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Ed Sheeran made a surprise appearance at Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati Tour in Birmingham, exciting fans with a mashup of The Shape Of You and Diljit's Naina. Their chemistry shone as they celebrated cross-cultural musical unity.

Ed Sheeran And Diljit Dosanjh's On-Stage Reunion Wows Fans As They Perform Shape Of You, Naina Mashup In Birmingham
Ed Sheeran And Diljit Dosanjh's On-Stage Reunion Wows Fans (Photo: ANI)

Hyderabad: Global music sensation Ed Sheeran made a surprise appearance during Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati Tour in Birmingham, adding to the ongoing celebration of cross-cultural musical exchanges. This appearance follows their previous collaboration six months ago when Diljit invited Ed to perform in Punjabi during his Mumbai concert, a moment that captivated fans worldwide.

On Monday, both Ed and Diljit took to Instagram to share a lively reel that captured the excitement of their on-stage reunion. Diljit, dressed in an all-white ensemble, energetically introduced Ed with an exuberant shout, "Ed Sheeran aa gaya oye!" as the audience erupted in applause. Ed, sporting a casual black T-shirt paired with dark grey track pants, took the stage with his guitar, serenading the crowd with a performance of his chart-topping hit The Shape Of You.

The highlight of the evening came when Diljit joined Ed on stage for a surprise mashup of The Shape Of You and Diljit's own track Naina, from the Bollywood heist comedy movie Crew. The duo's chemistry was evident as they blended their distinct styles, leaving the crowd enthralled. Their performance ended with a heartfelt embrace, sparking excitement among fans on social media.

This marks another milestone in the growing camaraderie between Western and Indian music, following their first shared stage in Mumbai, where Diljit joined Ed for a Punjabi rendition of his popular song Lover. Recently, Ed Sheeran also performed with Indian singer Arijit Singh in London, delivering the soulful song Perfect.

READ MORE

  1. Ed Sheeran's Lover Rendition in Punjabi Makes Crowd Go Wild; Varun Dhawan Hails 'World Domination'
  2. Hrithik Roshan, Bae Saba Azad, Son Hrehaan Attend Farah Khan's Welcome Party for Ed Sheeran - Watch
  3. Farah Khan Directs Shah Rukh Khan and Ed Sheeran 'Spreading Love Together' - Watch

Hyderabad: Global music sensation Ed Sheeran made a surprise appearance during Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati Tour in Birmingham, adding to the ongoing celebration of cross-cultural musical exchanges. This appearance follows their previous collaboration six months ago when Diljit invited Ed to perform in Punjabi during his Mumbai concert, a moment that captivated fans worldwide.

On Monday, both Ed and Diljit took to Instagram to share a lively reel that captured the excitement of their on-stage reunion. Diljit, dressed in an all-white ensemble, energetically introduced Ed with an exuberant shout, "Ed Sheeran aa gaya oye!" as the audience erupted in applause. Ed, sporting a casual black T-shirt paired with dark grey track pants, took the stage with his guitar, serenading the crowd with a performance of his chart-topping hit The Shape Of You.

The highlight of the evening came when Diljit joined Ed on stage for a surprise mashup of The Shape Of You and Diljit's own track Naina, from the Bollywood heist comedy movie Crew. The duo's chemistry was evident as they blended their distinct styles, leaving the crowd enthralled. Their performance ended with a heartfelt embrace, sparking excitement among fans on social media.

This marks another milestone in the growing camaraderie between Western and Indian music, following their first shared stage in Mumbai, where Diljit joined Ed for a Punjabi rendition of his popular song Lover. Recently, Ed Sheeran also performed with Indian singer Arijit Singh in London, delivering the soulful song Perfect.

READ MORE

  1. Ed Sheeran's Lover Rendition in Punjabi Makes Crowd Go Wild; Varun Dhawan Hails 'World Domination'
  2. Hrithik Roshan, Bae Saba Azad, Son Hrehaan Attend Farah Khan's Welcome Party for Ed Sheeran - Watch
  3. Farah Khan Directs Shah Rukh Khan and Ed Sheeran 'Spreading Love Together' - Watch

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DILJIT DOSANJH BIRMINGHAM CONCERTED SHEERAN AND DILJIT DOSANJHED SHEERANDILJIT DOSANJHED SHEERAN DILJIT DOSANJH CONCERT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Candela’s Electric Hydrofoil Boats Set New Record With International Voyage, Aim Zero-Emission Sea Travel

Comment | Himachal Scrapping Pension Of Disqualified MLAs A Good Start

Top 5 Fragrances To Cheer Up Your Mood And Reduce Anxiety

Tamil Nadu : Theni Village Welcomes Chinese Bride In Traditional Tamil Wedding

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.