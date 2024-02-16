Dune 2 First Reactions: Timothee-Zendaya Starrer Gets Thrilling Reviews, Hailed as 'Masterpiece'

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Desk

Published : 20 minutes ago

Updated : 14 minutes ago

The upcoming film Dune 2, has been receiving thrilling first reactions from the audience. Directed by Denis Villeneuve, the sci-fi adventure film stars Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya in key roles.

Hyderabad: The first reactions to the eagerly anticipated film Dune 2 have finally arrived. Director Denis Villeneuve's long-awaited sequel to author Frank Herbert's space epic has been met with a tremendous amount of enthusiasm, with many referring to the movie as a cinematic masterpiece that is even better than the first installment.

Dune: Part Two picks up immediately after the events of the first film, as the character Paul Atreides, played by Timothée Chalamet, allies himself with the Fremen and embarks on a quest for vengeance against those responsible for the murder of his family, possibly saving the entire universe in the process. Originally scheduled for a November 2023 release, production houses Warner Bros. and Legendary decided to postpone Dune 2 until March 2024 due to the actors' strike. This move allowed the star-studded cast, which includes Zendaya, Austin Butler, and Florence Pugh, to properly promote the film.

Early reviews of Dune: Part Two have solidified its status as a front-runner for the year's most noteworthy cinematic event. Actor Ranvir Shorey took to X and wrote, "G’morning. Pleased to note that early reviews of #Dune2 are as good as I expected."

A user expressed views about the movie, which highlighted the overwhelmingly positive reception, as people praised it as an impeccable piece of cinema, a triumph in cinematic storytelling, and an unparalleled cinematic experience. The user shared that having personally viewed the first installment multiple times in an IMAX theater, he has no doubts about believing in the upcoming movie.

"I am hoping the outpouring of love for Dune part 2 is so great that Denis reconsiders leaving after the Messiah Adaptation. Feels like the start of something special, " wrote a user. "I need this movie now #Dune2," another tweeted.

A netizen referred to Dune 2 as arguably Denis Villeneuve's greatest achievement, describing it as a 'masterpiece'. The user emphasized the film's ability to fully engulf the viewer in its compelling narrative and action. Additionally, the user praised the outstanding performances of Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, asserting that they have never been better.

The cast of Dune: Part Two also includes Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgard, Dave Bautista, Charlotte Rampling, and Stephen McKinley Henderson. Newcomers joining the saga are Butler, Pugh, Christopher Walken, Léa Seydoux, and Souheila Yacoub. Dune 2 is set to hit theaters on March 1.

