'Dum Hai...Satya Mein Dum Hai!': Alia Bhatt Announces Release Date Of Jigra Teaser With New Poster

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is all set to share the screen space with Vedang Raina in the upcoming film Jigra. On Friday, Alia took to her social media handle and dropped the latest poster of her highly anticipated movie, announcing the release date of the film's teaser.

Sharing the poster on her Instagram handle, Alia revealed that the teaser will be out on September 8, 2024. She wrote in the caption, "Dum hai...Satya mein dum hai! #JIGRA TEASER TRAILER OUT ON 8TH SEPTEMBER." The poster for Jigra is visually striking and hints at an intense and action-packed storyline. Alia Bhatt, with her back to the camera, gazes over her shoulder with a fierce and determined expression.

She stands against a backdrop of red and orange hues, with an enormous dragon sculpture looming behind her. The dragon, with its wide mouth and sharp fangs, adds danger and drama to the setting, likely symbolising the adversities her character will face. The design of the poster, filled with intricate details like glowing lanterns, creates an atmosphere of suspense and action.

Jigra, directed by Vasan Bala, is produced by Dharma Productions in collaboration with Eternal Sunshine Productions. It promises to be a gripping tale, likely focusing on themes of courage, as hinted by the caption in Alia's post. The film is set to release on October 11, 2024, with fans eagerly awaiting more insights once the teaser drops.