Dulquer Salmaan's Lucky Bhaskar First Look Will Be out on THIS Date

Hyderabad: Dulquer Salmaan will next be seen in an upcoming pan-India film Lucky Bhaskar, helmed by Venky Atluri is known. Months after revealing a special poster of the film on Dulquer's birthday last year, the makers are now ready to share film's first look. Taking to social media, Dulquer shared Lucky Bhaskar first look release date.

Taking to Instagram, Dulquer shared a glimpse of the poster, featuring him ascending the stairs of Magadha bank amid a bustling crowd. His back facing the camera, Dulquer is seen clad in formal attire and holding a bag. Sharing the image, the actor announced, "A first step into the remarkable journey of our #LuckyBaskhar begins tomorrow at 04:41 pm! #LuckyBaskharFirstLook ✨."

Commencing its shoot in October 2023, Lucky Bhaskar revolves around the theme of "An Ordinary Man’s Ascent to Unbelievable Heights!" Meenakshi Chaudhary joins Dulquer as the female lead. The film's announcement on Dulquer's birthday last July teased his character, with a poster showing him peeking through old Rs 100 notes, hinting at a potential period setting and a financial scam narrative.

Produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, the film is presented by Srikara Studios. National Award-winning GV Prakash Kumar composes the music, while Navin Nooli handles the editing. The eagerly awaited film, set on a grand scale, is expected to hit theaters this summer, with the release date yet to be disclosed.

Dulquer Salmaan, known for his impactful performances in various languages, recently appeared in the Raj & DK directed Netflix series Guns & Gulaabs. He is also set to feature in Kamal Haasan's Thug Life, directed by Mani Ratnam, and is rumored to be part of Prabhas' sci-fi drama Kalki 2898 AD.