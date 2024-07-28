ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dulquer Salmaan's Birthday Surprise: Actor's new film Aakasam Lo Oka Tara First Look Revealed

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Jul 28, 2024, 12:25 PM IST

On the occasion of Dulquer Salmaan's birthday, the makers of his upcoming film announced the title of the movie along with the first look poster. The film titled Aakasam Lo Oka Tara shows Dulquer in a village boy look. The film will soon go on floors.

Film Aakasam Lo Oka Tara's First Look Revealed
Film Aakasam Lo Oka Tara's First Look Revealed (Film Poster)

Hyderabad: Dulquer Salmaan, the acclaimed superstar known for his versatility across multiple film genres, celebrates his birthday today. To mark this special occasion, the team behind his new film dropped the title and first look. In the latest update, Dulquer will appear in the film Aakasam lo Oka Tara, directed by the filmmaker Pavan Sadineni.

The first look poster depicts Dulquer Salmaan in a basic outfit, with a schoolgirl in a field adding to the intrigue. Sharing the title and first look, makers wrote: "Sky is not the limit ✨ Wishing a blockbuster birthday to our STAR @dqsalmaan who will enchant us all with a story that makes your heart SOAR. More updates will fly soon. #AakasamLoOkaTara #AOTMovie"

It is reported to be a light-hearted entertainer and is touted to be different from the actor's previous productions. The script has been finalised by Pavan Sadineni, who is currently working on casting. Following Mahanati, Sita Ramam, and Lucky Baskhar, Aakasamlo Oka Tara will be Dulquer Salmaan's fourth consecutive Telugu film. The title of the film has been borrowed from the song Aakasamlo Oka Tara featuring superstar Krishna from the 1986 movie Simhasanam.

The film is bankrolled by Sandeep Gunnam and Ramya Gunnam. It is presented by the prestigious production houses Geetha Arts, Swapna Cinema, and Lightbox Media. The filmmakers intend to begin filming soon, as shared in the caption of the Instagram post. The film will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Malayalam.

