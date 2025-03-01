Dulquer Salmaan Returns To Malayalam Cinema With I'm Game, Check Film's First-Look Poster

Hyderabad: Actor Dulquer Salmaan has officially announced his long-anticipated return to Malayalam cinema with his 40th film, titled I'm Game. Previously known as DQ40, the film now has an official title, and the first look poster was released on Saturday, March 1, 2025.

Dulquer took to his social media handle and shared the first-look poster of the film. The poster showcases a wounded hand holding a playing card, hinting at an intense action-packed story. Sharing the poster on Instagram, he captioned the post: "The Game is On! #RollYourDice #ImGame."

The announcement brings particular interest to Dulquer's followers, as his last Malayalam film, King of Kotha (2023), did not fare well at the box office. However, he has had an undefeated run in Telugu cinema with such films as Sita Ramam and Lucky Bhaskar. He is now set for a return to the industry with I'm Game, much to the delight of Malayalam audiences.

The film is directed by Nahas Hidhayath, best known for helming the blockbuster RDX: Robert Dony Xavier, which outperformed King of Kotha during its Onam release. The screenplay has been written by Sajeer Baba, Bilal Moidu, and Ismail Aboobacker, while Jakes Bejoy is the music director.

With a very strong creative team and Dulquer in the lead, I'm Game is expected to be the high-octane film to reaffirm its place in Malayalam cinema. Further details of the project will be known in the coming weeks.