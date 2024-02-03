Loading...

Dulquer Salmaan Marks 12 Years in Films with First Look of Lucky Bhaskar

On completing 12 years in cinema, Dulquer Salmaan unveiled first look of his upcoming pan-India film Lucky Bhaskar. Co-starring Meenakshi Chaudhary, the film is helmed by Venky Atluri.

Hyderabad: Exactly 12 years ago today, Dulquer Salmaan marked his debut with Malayalam actioner Second Show. To mark this special occasion, the actor revealed the first look of his upcoming film, Lucky Bhaskar, on social media. The unveiled poster hints at a pan-India release for the film. The film is helmed by Venky Atluri.

Taking to Instagram, Dulqer dropped Lucky Bhaskar first look. Sharing the promotional asset, he wrote, "Celebrating twelve years of my magical journey in Cinema, here’s presenting the first look poster of our very ambitious #LuckyBaskhar 💥📈 #LuckyBaskharFirstLook." He also notified the fans that Malayalam aside, the film will be released in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi.

Lucky Bhaskar's first glimpse showcases Dulquer, wearing formal attire and glasses, directly facing the camera amidst bundles of cash and vintage Indian currency. The backdrop, featuring the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building and Rajbai Clock Tower, suggests a potential period and financial scam storyline set in Mumbai. Dulquer's poster release prompted a flood of congratulatory messages from fans and Malayalam industry celebrities in the comments section.

Scheduled to hit theaters this summer with an undisclosed release date, the film, co-starring Meenakshi Chaudhary, commenced filming in October 2023. Backed by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, the movie portrays an ordinary man's remarkable ascent. The music is composed by National Award-winning GV Prakash Kumar, and Navin Nooli oversees the editing, creating anticipation for this eagerly awaited grand-scale production.

