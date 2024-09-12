Dulquer Salmaan Announces New Film With Pooja Ceremony, Promises To Be 'Most Special'

Hyderabad: Dulquer Salmaan, one of South India's most celebrated actors, has treated his fans to an exciting new update on his social media handle. The actor took to Instagram to share the update, sharing several pictures and announcing the start of a new project under his production banner, Wayfarer Films. The upcoming project, directed by Arun Dominic, will feature Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen K Gafoor in lead roles.

The first picture, which features a film clapboard decorated with flowers and the word "Pooja" dated 12th September 2024, signifies the launch of the seventh production by Wayfarer Films. The following photos feature the film's team engrossed in the pooja ceremony. The post immediately garnered attention, with fans expressing their excitement for the upcoming venture.

In the caption, Dulquer describes this project as a "new beginning" after a short hiatus and expresses his enthusiasm for the journey ahead. He states that this particular film holds a special place and promises to be one of the most ambitious projects for the production house. He wrote, "New beginnings are always exciting and this one promises to be most special!!"

He further wrote, "Today after a bit of a gap we start the seventh production by Wayfarer Films, featuring Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen in the lead roles, with the screenplay and direction helmed by Arun Dominic. This is another ambitious outing for us. We seek your blessings and support. Stay tuned for further updates!"

While not many details about the film have been revealed yet, fans are eagerly awaiting more updates. Wayfarer Films has gained a reputation for delivering quality content, and this new project, with an experienced cast and crew, is expected to uphold the production house's legacy.