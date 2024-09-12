ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dulquer Salmaan Announces New Film With Pooja Ceremony, Promises To Be 'Most Special'

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 7 hours ago

Dulquer Salmaan announced the launch of a new project under his production banner Wayfarer Films, starring Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen K Gafoor. The film, directed by Arun Dominic, was marked by a pooja ceremony, and Dulquer shared his excitement about the ambitious venture on Instagram.

Dulquer Salmaan Announces New Film With Pooja Ceremony, Promises To Be 'Most Special'
Dulquer Salmaan Announces New Film (Photo: IANS, Instagram)

Hyderabad: Dulquer Salmaan, one of South India's most celebrated actors, has treated his fans to an exciting new update on his social media handle. The actor took to Instagram to share the update, sharing several pictures and announcing the start of a new project under his production banner, Wayfarer Films. The upcoming project, directed by Arun Dominic, will feature Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen K Gafoor in lead roles.

The first picture, which features a film clapboard decorated with flowers and the word "Pooja" dated 12th September 2024, signifies the launch of the seventh production by Wayfarer Films. The following photos feature the film's team engrossed in the pooja ceremony. The post immediately garnered attention, with fans expressing their excitement for the upcoming venture.

In the caption, Dulquer describes this project as a "new beginning" after a short hiatus and expresses his enthusiasm for the journey ahead. He states that this particular film holds a special place and promises to be one of the most ambitious projects for the production house. He wrote, "New beginnings are always exciting and this one promises to be most special!!"

He further wrote, "Today after a bit of a gap we start the seventh production by Wayfarer Films, featuring Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen in the lead roles, with the screenplay and direction helmed by Arun Dominic. This is another ambitious outing for us. We seek your blessings and support. Stay tuned for further updates!"

While not many details about the film have been revealed yet, fans are eagerly awaiting more updates. Wayfarer Films has gained a reputation for delivering quality content, and this new project, with an experienced cast and crew, is expected to uphold the production house's legacy.

READ MORE

  1. Rana Daggubati, Dulquer Salmaan's 'Epic Collaboration' Kaantha Goes on Floors with Puja Ceremony
  2. 'My Bestie, My Hero, My Father': Dulquer Salmaan's Birthday Note For Mammootty Highlights Their Cherished Bond
  3. Dulquer Salmaan's Birthday Surprise: Actor's new film Aakasam Lo Oka Tara First Look Revealed

Hyderabad: Dulquer Salmaan, one of South India's most celebrated actors, has treated his fans to an exciting new update on his social media handle. The actor took to Instagram to share the update, sharing several pictures and announcing the start of a new project under his production banner, Wayfarer Films. The upcoming project, directed by Arun Dominic, will feature Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen K Gafoor in lead roles.

The first picture, which features a film clapboard decorated with flowers and the word "Pooja" dated 12th September 2024, signifies the launch of the seventh production by Wayfarer Films. The following photos feature the film's team engrossed in the pooja ceremony. The post immediately garnered attention, with fans expressing their excitement for the upcoming venture.

In the caption, Dulquer describes this project as a "new beginning" after a short hiatus and expresses his enthusiasm for the journey ahead. He states that this particular film holds a special place and promises to be one of the most ambitious projects for the production house. He wrote, "New beginnings are always exciting and this one promises to be most special!!"

He further wrote, "Today after a bit of a gap we start the seventh production by Wayfarer Films, featuring Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen in the lead roles, with the screenplay and direction helmed by Arun Dominic. This is another ambitious outing for us. We seek your blessings and support. Stay tuned for further updates!"

While not many details about the film have been revealed yet, fans are eagerly awaiting more updates. Wayfarer Films has gained a reputation for delivering quality content, and this new project, with an experienced cast and crew, is expected to uphold the production house's legacy.

READ MORE

  1. Rana Daggubati, Dulquer Salmaan's 'Epic Collaboration' Kaantha Goes on Floors with Puja Ceremony
  2. 'My Bestie, My Hero, My Father': Dulquer Salmaan's Birthday Note For Mammootty Highlights Their Cherished Bond
  3. Dulquer Salmaan's Birthday Surprise: Actor's new film Aakasam Lo Oka Tara First Look Revealed

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DULQUER SALMAANKALYANI PRIYADARSHAN NASLEN FILMARUN DOMINIC NEW FILMDULQUER SALMAAN PRODUCTION HOUSEDULQUER SALMAAN FILM POOJA CEREMONY

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | What Drives India's Defence And Security Cooperation With Philippines

Androgenetic Alopecia In Male vs Female; 5 Differences Of Pattern Baldness

Election In Island: Tea Trouble Brews For Sri Lankan Presidential Hopefuls

Techie Transfers Crypto Currency Worth Rs 56 Cr By Changing Password, Arrested

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.