Dulquer Salmaan Announces Lokah Chapter 2 With Tovino Thomas - Video Teases What's Coming Next

The buzz around the Lokah Cinematic Universe has only grown stronger since then. Dulquer released a special extended clip on YouTube titled When Legends Chill: Michael and Charlie. In the video, his character is seen with Tovino Thomas, who plays Michael, a version of the folkloric figure Chaathan. Going by the Lokah 2 announcement video, the upcoming chapter will follow Tovino’s journey and is likely to feature Dulquer in a cameo.

The film created history by becoming the first female-led Malayalam film to cross the Rs 100 crore milestone. Kalyani Priyadarshan played the lead role, with Naslen K Gafoor and Sandy in key parts, while Dulquer and Tovino Thomas made cameo appearances. The film combined local myths and folklore with the superhero format in a way that struck a chord with viewers. Riding on the film’s success, Dulquer has now announced Lokah Chapter 2 through an interesting video featuring Tovino Thomas.

Hyderabad: Dulquer Salmaan has officially announced Lokah Chapter 2, the next instalment in the Lokah Cinematic Universe. The news comes on the heels of the massive success of Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, the first female superhero film from Kerala. Directed by Dominic Arun and produced by Dulquer’s Wayfarer Films, the fantasy drama has not only won over audiences but also created history at the box office.

In the announcement clip, Michael reveals that his brother has been released and asks for help, giving audiences a clever hint of what the story of Lokah Chapter 2 could be. As the video shows, Tovino's Michael comes across as lighter and more playful, while Dulquer’s Charlie appears to be the straight-faced, no-nonsense superhero of the Lokah universe.

Wayfarer Films had teased the announcement a day before on social media, promising a surprise at 11:11 am. Although the reveal was delayed by an hour due to a technical issue, the clip still created huge excitement among fans. It also confirmed that Dominic Arun will once again direct the sequel.

Meanwhile, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra continues to do outstanding business. As per Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 85 lakh on its 30th day. Its domestic box office now stands at Rs 142.90 crore, while its worldwide collections are nearing Rs 300 crore. Even in the fourth week, it added another Rs 13.25 crore to its tally.

Speaking to ETV Bharat after the release, director Dominic Arun reflected on the film’s phenomenal success. He said that for him, the real strength of a film lies in the story and the way it is executed, not in star power or commercial positioning. “I don’t believe in calling films male-centric or female-centric. If a film works, it is because of the script and how the story connects with audiences. Fantasy films are always risky, especially in regional industries. But once the script of Chandra took shape, I was confident it would not fail. That belief gave me the courage to move forward,” he said.

Dulquer also took to X to clarify that the film will not be coming to OTT anytime soon. Calling reports about a digital release fake, he urged fans to wait for official announcements. The decision seems intentional, as the film continues to enjoy a strong theatrical run.