'Drishyam' first Indian film to be remade in Hollywood

Hyderabad: 'Drishyam', which was first released in Malayalam in 2013 with Mohanlal and Meena in the lead roles directed by Jeetu Joseph, became a blockbuster. Later, it was remade in Kannada as 'Drishya' and in Telugu as 'Drishyam' with Ravichandran and Venkatesh in the lead roles. In 2015, it was remade in Tamil as 'Papanasam' with Kamal Haasan and in Hindi as 'Drishyam' in which Ajay Devgn acted in the lead role.

The Hollywood production company announced that the film would be remade in English and Spanish. With this, 'Drishyam' became the first Indian film to be remade in Hollywood. It is a cult movie, which won accolades for its gripping screenplay, and considered one of the edge of the seat thrillers.

Its sequel 'Drishyam 2' was also successful. With this, the stories of this series of films were remade in Korean. There, too, they became a huge success. Now Hollywood's famous Gulfstream Pictures, along with another production company, will remake' Drishyam'.

The company acquired the international remake rights of these films from the Indian film production company Panorama Studios. With this, it has now become interesting to see who will be seen as actors in the Drishyam remake in Hollywood.

It may be recalled that 'Drishyam' was directed by Jeetu Joseph with Mohanlal and Meena in lead roles. Part 1 was directed by Sripriya in Telugu with Venkatesh as the hero, while part 2 was directed by Jeethu Joseph.

In Hindi, Ajay Devgan and Shriya acted in the lead roles. Different directors have remade them in different languages. As for Tamil...Kamal Haasan and Gauthami acted in the lead roles. Soon 'Drisham 3' will be released in Malayalam.

" class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

Read more: Drishyam 2 Director Abhishek Pathak Ties The Knot With Shivaleeka Oberoi, See Pics