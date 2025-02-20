Drishyam 3 Confirmed! Mohanlal And Jeethu Joseph Reunite For Next Installment In The Franchise

Hyderabad: Malayalam cinema's iconic duo, superstar Mohanlal and director Jeethu Joseph, are set to reunite for Drishyam 3, the third instalment of the blockbuster crime thriller franchise. Mohanlal made the official announcement on February 20 by sharing a photo with Jeethu Joseph and producer Antony Perumbavoor.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Mohanlal wrote in the caption, "The Past Never Stays Silent. Drishyam 3 Confirmed! #Drishyam3." Fans flooded the comments section soon after the post was shared. Reacting to it, a fan wrote, "Woaah !! The biggest brand sequel is back (followed by a fire emoji)." Another wrote, "uffffff classic Criminal."

The Drishyam franchise has been a game-changer for Malayalam cinema, gaining national and international recognition. The first film, released in 2013, was a massive success and was remade in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Sinhalese, and even Chinese. Its sequel, Drishyam 2, premiered directly on Amazon Prime Video in 2021 and received widespread acclaim, leaving viewers with a thrilling cliffhanger that set the stage for a third part. More details about Drishyam 3 will be revealed in the coming months.

This announcement comes just a day after Mohanlal revealed his next project, which will be directed by actor-writer-filmmaker Anoop Menon. The superstar has an exciting lineup of films in the works, ensuring that 2025 will be a busy year for him.

Mohanlal was last seen in his directorial debut Barroz 3D, which hit theatres on December 25, 2024. His next release was supposed to be Thudarum, directed by Tharun Moorthy (Saudi Vellakka), but its release has been postponed. Following that, he will be seen in L2: Empuraan, the sequel to Prithviraj Sukumaran's blockbuster Lucifer, which is scheduled to release on March 27, 2025.

The superstar is also currently filming a star-studded project directed by Mahesh Narayanan, which features a powerhouse cast including Mammootty, Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, and Nayanthara. Additionally, he has Hridayapoorvam with veteran director Sathyan Anthikad and will make a significant appearance in Vishnu Manchu's Kannappa.

Adding to his long list of upcoming projects, Mohanlal has confirmed a film with Jithu Madhavan, the director of Romancham and Aavesham.