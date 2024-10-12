ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dressed In Saree, Sharvari Wagh Sends Festive Greetings, Prays For Alpha On Dussehra

Sharvari Wagh shared a festive Dussehra post, offering prayers for her film Alpha and celebrating tools as symbols against injustice, ignorance, and evil.

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 42 minutes ago

Actor Sharvari Wagh (Photo: Sharvari Wagh/Instagram)

Hyderabad: Actor Sharvari Wagh shared a beautiful Instagram post on the occasion of Dussehra. In the post, she extended her festive greetings to her followers while also offering prayers for her upcoming film Alpha. Sharvari, known for her grace and talent, added a meaningful note about the significance of the festival, highlighting the worship of tools and instruments as powerful symbols for fighting injustice, ignorance, and evil.

Sharing a series of pictures, Sharvari wrote in the caption, "Happy Dussehra and Vijayadashami. Today I'm praying for Alpha because on this day we worship all weapons, tools, instruments, books, pens & pencils as they are the means of fighting injustice, ignorance and evil."

In the images, Sharvari looked stunning, donning a pastel saree with golden borders, reflecting elegance and tradition. She paired the attire with heavy gold jewellery, which gave a regal touch, while her soft curls and subtle makeup perfectly complemented the look. Her minimalistic yet graceful appearance in the saree added to the festive spirit, blending modern aesthetics with traditional charm. Sharvari has always been admired for her sartorial choices, and this post further showcased her impeccable sense of style.

Sharvari also mentioned Alpha in her caption, indicating that her prayers during the festival extend to her work as well. Alpha, which stars Sharvari Wagh and Alia Bhatt, is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The film, directed by Shiv Rawail, is set to be an action-packed drama that explores new dimensions of storytelling. The film is scheduled to hit the silver screens on December 25, 2025.

