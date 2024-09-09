ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Dream Combo': Jr NTR and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Picture Together Amid Devara Promotions Sets Internet Ablaze

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 17 hours ago

Tollywood star Jr NTR is in Mumbai promoting his upcoming film Devara: Part 1, set for release on September 27, 2024. Ahead of the trailer launch on September 10, Jr NTR met with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, sparking speculation about a future collaboration.

Hyderabad: Tollywood superstar Jr NTR is currently in Mumbai, for the promotion of his highly anticipated film Devara: Part 1, which is slated for a grand release on September 27, 2024. During his visit to Mumbai, Jr NTR was spotted with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, which quickly fueled speculation about a potential collaboration between the two filmmakers. A photo of their meeting had gone viral on social media, leading fans to wonder if a new project was on the horizon.

Fans of the two went gaga seeing the two having discussions over their craft, upcoming projects, and future collaborations. The picture ignited speculations of them coming together for a project with fans already tagging it as a blockbuster combo. Taking to X, a fan wrote: "MASSive combo." Another wrote: "If they going make a movie together then it will be real fun to watch. (sic)"

However, it was an informal and casual meeting between the two. According to reports, Jr NTR and Vanga discussed their respective works and future projects, expressing mutual respect for each other's filmography. While both are open to the idea of working together, there are no current plans for a collaboration.

Talking about Devara, which brings the RRR actor to Mumbai, it is a pan-Indian action drama directed by Koratala Siva. Along with Tarak, the film features Bollywood actors Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. It marks their Telugu debuts. The film has generated significant buzz, with advance bookings already seeing a strong start in the US. The film's trailer is set to be unveiled on September 10.

Meanwhile, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, acclaimed for hits like Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh, is busy preparing for his upcoming projects, including Spirit, starring Prabhas, and the sequel Animal Park with Ranbir Kapoor. Jr NTR, on the other hand, has Devara franchise and is also gearing up for his Bollywood debut with War 2 and an upcoming action film with Prashanth Neel titled Dragon.

TAGGED:

