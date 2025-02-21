Dragon X Review: Was Pradeep Ranganathan Able To Win Hearts With Coming-Of-Age Drama? Find Out

Hyderabad: Tamil actor Pradeep Ranganathan's much-awaited film Dragon hit theatres today, February 21, 2025. The actor is just two films old and has already earned a loyal fanbase in Tamil Nadu with his third project also garnering high praise.
The First-Day First-Show (FDFS) reviews are highly positive, with critics and audiences pouring in much love for the coming-of-age comedy-drama. On X (formerly known as Twitter), audience reactions to Dragon have been overwhelmingly positive. The film's blend of engaging storytelling and Pradeep's charismatic performance has resonated with viewers, particularly the youth.
Fans have taken to social media to share their excitement, with one X user commenting, "Yoowww, seeing many loyal girl fans and youth audience. Didn't expect this from his fans in initial stages. #Dragon."
Actor Silambarasan TR (also called STR), joined the chorus of praise, calling Dragon a "BLOCKBUSTER" on social media. Meanwhile, Vasu Cinemas, a popular theater chain, shared their own opinion, stating, "Dragon is a sure-shot blockbuster! A complete theatrical experience with extraordinary songs and BGM. #Dragon is going to do wonders at the box office."
Another fan wrote: "The Title #DRAGON is perfectly suited for Pradeep's character and the reason behind that was so organic & Fun." One film fanatic shared a video from outside a theatre with fans celebrating the film's release and wrote: "Reception for the 2nd film as hero @pradeeponelife Whoooo #Dragon." Another fan, who caught the first-day show, dropped a review of the first half symbolised by fire emojis.
Written and directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, the film features Ranganathan in the lead role of Ragavan 'Dragon' Dhanapal, a character who undergoes a transformative journey from a reckless youth to a man facing the consequences of his actions. The film also stars Anupama Parameswaran, Kayadu Lohar, and a host of talented actors, including K. S. Ravikumar, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, and VJ Siddhu.
