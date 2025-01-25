ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dr. Stone Season 4 Episode 4 Release Date and Time Revealed; Here’s Where You Can Watch It

Dr. Stone Season 4 Episode 4 is all set to release soon with global streaming options on Netflix and Crunchyroll.

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Jan 25, 2025, 10:00 AM IST

Hyderabad: For the fans of the anime Dr. Stone, the wait is finally over. The highly awaited Episode 4 of Dr. Stone Season 4 is set to release soon. Fans of the hit anime series can expect the next installment to release on January 30, 2025.

Dr. Stone Season 4 premiered on January 9, 2025, and follows Senku Ishigami, a brilliant mind determined to rebuild humanity using the power of science after a mysterious event turns everyone to stone. The fourth installment continues to win hearts across the globe with its Science Future arc, and now episode 4 promises even more action-packed discoveries.

Episode 4 continues the adventure with Senku's team facing new threats and challenges to restore civilisation. The latest episode will air in India on Thursday, January 30 at 6:30 PM IST. For viewers in the United States, Episode 4 will premiere the same day at 5 AM PDT. Fans on the East Coast can catch it at 8 AM EDT, while for those in Japan, Episode 4 will air at 10 PM JST, with additional broadcasts on BS11, Sun Television, and other networks.

International fans can stream Dr. Stone Season 4 on platforms like Crunchyroll and Netflix. In Japan, the season is available via Tokyo MX and other local networks. International streaming options are abundant, with Crunchyroll offering episodes with English subtitles to global audiences. Netflix and other regional services, including Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, and Hulu, also offer streaming access.

