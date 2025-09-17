ETV Bharat / entertainment

Don't Worry About Us, Says Bombay HC; Dismisses Plea Against 'Jolly LLB 3' Movie

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea against Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi's courtroom drama "Jolly LLB 3" alleging mockery of judges and lawyers, noting the court was used to such mockery.

"Don't worry about us," the HC said.

The petition filed by the Association for Aiding Justice through advocate Chandrakant Gaikwad sought a stay on the release of the movie and also deletion of the song, 'Bhai Vakeel Hai', which it claimed was derogatory towards the legal profession.