'Don't Have Words': Mithun Chakraborty on Winning the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, PM Modi Hails Actor as 'Cultural Icon' - Watch

Mumbai: Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty has been bestowed with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the highest honour in Indian cinema. The announcement came on Monday, and the actor expressed immense joy and gratitude, dedicating the award to his family and fans worldwide.

Reacting to the honour, Mithun Chakraborty told a newswire, "I don't have words. Neither I can laugh nor cry. This is such a big thing... I could not have imagined this. I am extremely happy. I dedicate this to my family and my fans across the world."

'Don't Have Words': Mithun Chakraborty on Winning the Dadasaheb Phalke Award (Video: ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also celebrated this achievement, praising Chakraborty as a cultural icon. In a post on X, he remarked, "Delighted that Shri Mithun Chakraborty Ji has been conferred the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, recognizing his unparalleled contributions to Indian cinema. He is a cultural icon, admired across generations for his versatile performances. Congratulations and best wishes to him."

This announcement follows Chakraborty’s recent receipt of the Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian award. The Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Ashwini Vaishnaw, made the announcement on X, stating, "Mithun Da's remarkable cinematic journey inspires generations! Honoured to announce that the Dadasaheb Phalke Selection Jury has decided to award legendary actor, Sh. Mithun Chakraborty Ji for his iconic contribution to Indian Cinema."

The award ceremony is set to take place during the 70th National Film Awards on October 8, 2024. The selection jury comprised notable figures, including former Dadasaheb awardee Asha Parekh, actor-politician Khushbu Sundar, and filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah.

Chakraborty, who is now 74 years old, is not just a celebrated actor known for films like Mrigayaa, Surakshaa, Disco Dancer, and Dance Dance, but also a source of pride for his family. His son, Namashi Chakraborty, conveyed his happiness regarding this significant recognition.