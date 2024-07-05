Don't Have a Road Map but We Have Scope: Nag Ashwin Opens up on Kalki Cinematic Universe

Hyderabad: Nag Ashwin's directorial Kalki 2898 AD left fans hanging with its thrilling cliffhanger, teasing a potential sequel. In a recent interview, Nag Ashwin shared insights into the expanding Kalki Cinematic Universe, confirming new characters and an entirely fresh world for the sequel.

When asked about what's next for the Kalki Cinematic Universe and the possibility of an Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan showdown, Nag Ashwin, while speaking to a webloid, remained cryptic yet hinted at exciting developments: "We'll introduce new characters and a completely new world in the next part of Kalki."

He elaborated further, "We have a scope to do it in this sort of a world. We don't have a road map but we started an animated series already. 2 more episodes of the animated series are going to come out. And for example, an animated spinoff or small series of Kaira could happen. A small series, a prequel; the old wars could happen,"

Reflecting on the broader vision, Nag Ashwin said that his approach to integrating elements like the Mahabharata into Kalki only when essential. He expressed admiration for SS Rajamouli's passion for the Mahabharata, suggesting Rajamouli as the ideal director for such an epic.

Looking ahead, Nag Ashwin gears up for the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD, building on the acclaimed climax that has laid a solid foundation for future installments. Notably, Kamal Haasan will enjoy extended screen time in the upcoming sequel. The filmmaker hinted that "there are so many things that could take off but we haven't sat down and figured out."

Kalki 2898 AD, featuring a stellar cast including Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani, Kamal Haasan, and others, has already raked in a whopping Rs 700 crores globally in its extended first week, with expectations high for its second week earnings.