'Done Being A Bigger Person': Preity Zinta Calls Out Misinformation On Social Media

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Preity Zinta expressed her frustration over misinformation and irresponsible reporting. In a strongly worded post, Zinta criticised newspeople who, according to her, fail to verify facts before publishing stories. On Tuesday, the actor took to her social media handle to voice out her annoyance regarding the matter.

Taking to the microblogging site X (previously known as Twitter), the Dil Hai Tumhaara actor wrote, "So much misinformation going around but thank god for social media and thank god for X!" She highlighted her long-standing concerns about the lack of accountability in the media, claiming that respected journalists often publish incorrect stories without issuing corrections or apologies.

"All through my career I have seen so many respected journalists get so many stories completely wrong & never have the decency to correct the story or apologise," she wrote.

The actor also revealed her personal struggles with false reporting, stating that she has had to take legal action multiple times, incurring significant expenses in prolonged court battles. "I have also gone to court and spent a tonne of money fighting cases that go on & on & on," she said.

Zinta then called for greater accountability in journalism, announcing her intention to publicly name reporters who fail to verify information before publishing. Her post specifically mentioned a journalist, urging her to cross-check facts before writing stories that involve her.

"I think it's time we start holding them responsible right here so there is some accountability in the future. I'm definitely going to start naming all these journalists who write articles without following up or investigating the stories. If you don’t value my reputation then sorry I don't value yours. Next time pls call me and find out if the story is true or not before mentioning my name," she wrote.

"Just like you, I have spent years working hard and building a reputation so if you don't care about mine I don't care about yours" she asserted, making it clear that she would no longer remain silent.

The actor concluded her post by stating that she was "done being the bigger person" and that she would actively challenge misinformation moving forward.