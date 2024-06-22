ETV Bharat / entertainment

Donald Sutherland Dies At 88; Kareena Kapoor Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu Pay Tribute To Late Actor

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 22 hours ago

Veteran actor Donald Sutherland passed away at 88 in Miami after a prolonged illness. Several stars expressed grieved over his passing, including Kareena Kapoor Khan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who paid tribute to him on social media.

Donald Sutherland Dies At 88; Kareena Kapoor Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu Pay Tribute To Late Actor
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Pay Tribute To Late Actor Donald Sutherland (Photo: ANI, Instagram)

Hyderabad: The film industry is mourning the demise of the iconic actor Donald Sutherland, who passed away on Thursday in Miami at the age of 88, following a prolonged illness. The veteran actor's demise has sparked an outpouring of tributes from his peers and admirers, including prominent actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram Story to pay homage to the legendary actor, sharing a picture of Sutherland accompanied by a message that read, "Forever (followed by a red heart emoji)". Similarly, Samantha Ruth Prabhu expressed her condolences by posting a picture of the late actor on her Instagram Story, symbolising her grief with a heartbreak emoji.

Donald Sutherland Dies At 88; Kareena Kapoor Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu Pay Tribute To Late Actor
Samantha Ruth Prabhu pays tribute to late actor Donald Sutherland (Samantha Ruth Prabhu's IG Story)

Throughout his illustrious career spanning six decades, Sutherland showcased his remarkable versatility by taking on a wide range of roles. His breakthrough performances in films like The Dirty Dozen (1967) and Robert Altman's M*A*S*H led him to fame. He went on to star in a diverse array of films, including Klute, Kelly's Heroes, Don't Look Now, Ordinary People, 1900, The Hunger Games series, and Ad Astra. In recognition of his immense contributions to the world of cinema, the Academy honoured him with an Honorary Award in 2017.

Donald Sutherland Dies At 88; Kareena Kapoor Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu Pay Tribute To Late Actor
Kareena Kapoor Khan pays tribute to late actor Donald Sutherland (Kareena Kapoor Khan's IG Story)

The late actor effortlessly transitioned between character roles and romantic leads, starring alongside legendary actors like Jane Fonda and Julie Christie. Throughout his career, which began in the 1960s, he played his share of eccentric characters and villains, solidifying his reputation as a master of his craft. Even in his 80s, Sutherland remained in high demand for film and TV projects. His unconventional looks and versatility as an actor enabled him to bring a wide range of memorable characters to life.

READ MORE

  1. Carl Weathers, linebacker-turned-actor who starred in 'Rocky' movies and 'The Mandalorian,' dies
  2. Bill Hayes of Days of our lives fame dies at 98
  3. Actor Paul Reubens, best known for his iconic Pee-wee Herman character, dies from cancer

TAGGED:

DONALD SUTHERLANDDONALD SUTHERLAND DEATH NEWSKAREENA KAPOOR KHANSAMANTHA RUTH PRABHUINDIAN ACTORS ON DONALD SUTHERLAND

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive: Vijay Sethupathi Spills about Maharaja, Says 'I Knew This Had to Be My 50th Film'

Modi 3.0: Brand Modi Faces Turbulence As Coalition Partners Resort to Massive Bargaining

Hunt Begins For Next BJP president: Vinod Tawde, Sunil Bansal & Who Else Are Frontrunners?

Walking Helps Lose Weight. How Far Should One Walk to Lose 1kg Bodyweight?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.