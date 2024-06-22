Donald Sutherland Dies At 88; Kareena Kapoor Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu Pay Tribute To Late Actor

Hyderabad: The film industry is mourning the demise of the iconic actor Donald Sutherland, who passed away on Thursday in Miami at the age of 88, following a prolonged illness. The veteran actor's demise has sparked an outpouring of tributes from his peers and admirers, including prominent actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram Story to pay homage to the legendary actor, sharing a picture of Sutherland accompanied by a message that read, "Forever (followed by a red heart emoji)". Similarly, Samantha Ruth Prabhu expressed her condolences by posting a picture of the late actor on her Instagram Story, symbolising her grief with a heartbreak emoji.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu pays tribute to late actor Donald Sutherland (Samantha Ruth Prabhu's IG Story)

Throughout his illustrious career spanning six decades, Sutherland showcased his remarkable versatility by taking on a wide range of roles. His breakthrough performances in films like The Dirty Dozen (1967) and Robert Altman's M*A*S*H led him to fame. He went on to star in a diverse array of films, including Klute, Kelly's Heroes, Don't Look Now, Ordinary People, 1900, The Hunger Games series, and Ad Astra. In recognition of his immense contributions to the world of cinema, the Academy honoured him with an Honorary Award in 2017.

Kareena Kapoor Khan pays tribute to late actor Donald Sutherland (Kareena Kapoor Khan's IG Story)

The late actor effortlessly transitioned between character roles and romantic leads, starring alongside legendary actors like Jane Fonda and Julie Christie. Throughout his career, which began in the 1960s, he played his share of eccentric characters and villains, solidifying his reputation as a master of his craft. Even in his 80s, Sutherland remained in high demand for film and TV projects. His unconventional looks and versatility as an actor enabled him to bring a wide range of memorable characters to life.