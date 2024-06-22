'Dodged From Person to Another for Our Own Money': Crew Members Accuse Jackky Bhagnani's Production Banner of Unpaid Salaries

Hyderabad: Jackky Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment has landed in a storm of controversy, with crew members alleging that their production house has not paid their salaries for the past two years. The issue came to light when a crew member publicly revealed that she and her team had been awaiting their wages for nearly a year.

In an emotional outpouring on Instagram, Ruchita Kamble expressed frustration at the prolonged delay. She lamented the company's failure to fulfill its commitment of paying within 45-60 working days post-completion of their work, calling it an exploitation of their passion for filmmaking.

Kamble's post highlighted the struggles faced by her colleagues, describing the unprofessional and unethical behavior they endured. She criticized the company for making them chase their own money from one person to another, stating, "Being dodged from person to another just to ask for our own money which was promised to be cleared within 45-60 working days post completion which in itself is also unprofessional but the crew graciously agreed as we r a bunch driven by passion for filmmaking. But to exploit this passion to such an extent should not be acceptable."

Despite feeling hopeless about receiving their dues, Kamble's post aimed to warn others about Pooja Entertainment's alleged malpractices. She urged friends to share her message and cautioned fellow filmmakers against collaborating with the company. She also called on media outlets to bring attention to the issue.

Another crew member, anonymously sharing their ordeal on social media, disclosed that they and over a hundred other crew members have been waiting for two years' worth of salaries since working on a film produced by a renowned company.

While actors were reportedly paid promptly, crew members' repeated inquiries about their overdue payments went unanswered. The crew member questioned the fairness of the situation, asking, "Where is my hard-earned money? Most importantly, when can I get my hard-earned money?"

Support for the crew poured in through the comments section, with many expressing solidarity. One commenter shared their own struggle, saying, "It’s happening with me as well I’m following about my payment and the producers don’t respond to the call.”

Another commenter criticised the production company, remarking, "They’re indeed the worst. They think flying you to an outdoor location is enough. After thay can't, even arrange food for the crew. Will even keep workers’ payments on hold. Sadly, a lot depends on your HOD.”

Pooja Entertainment, known for films like Bade Miyan Chote Miyan featuring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, as well as Mission Raniganj, Jawaani Jaaneman, Bell Bottom, and others, finds itself under scrutiny amidst these serious allegations.