ETV Bharat / entertainment

Do You Wanna Partner Trailer: Tamannaah Bhatia And Diana Penty Brew Startup Dreams In Quirky Comedy

Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty star in Do You Wanna Partner, a quirky comedy about two best friends who launch their own beer brand.

Tamannaah, Diana Take on the Beer Biz
Tamannaah, Diana Take on the Beer Biz (Photo: Series Poster)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : August 29, 2025 at 4:51 PM IST

2 Min Read

Hyderabad: The trailer of Do You Wanna Partner is finally out, and it promises a fresh mix of humour, hustle, and female friendship. Starring Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty in lead roles, the upcoming Prime Video series tells the story of two spirited women who decide to start their own beer brand.

The trailer starts with Tamannaah's character talking about beer, and to her, it's more than just alcohol, it's an emotion... it’s a feeling like a holiday. But, being carefree gets her into a bit of trouble when she oversleeps and misses a call. Meanwhile, Diana's character faces sexist comments in her workplace, and her success is chalked up more to her looks than her effort.

The two bestfriends are frustrated by their work lives and decide they now want to work for themselves. Their idea? To brew their own craft beer and launch a startup. What follows is a fun-filled journey of jugaad, chaos, and resilience as they try to carve a space for themselves in the male-dominated alcohol industry.

Directed by Archit Kumar and Collin D'Cunha, the series also stars Jaaved Jaaferi, Nakuul Mehta, Shweta Tiwari, Neeraj Kabi, Sufi Motiwala, Rannvijay Singha, and Lokesh Mittal. It is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, and Apoorva Mehta under Dharmatic Entertainment. The writing team includes Nandini Gupta, Mithun Gangopadhyay, and Aarsh Vora.

Producers Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta describe the show as a colourful, unapologetically entertaining story about ambition, hustle, and friendship. They state the series is grounded in the Indian spirit of jugaad and paying homage to women that challenge stereotypes. Do You Wanna Partner will premiere on Prime Video on September 12th, 2025.

Read More

  1. Param Sundari X Review: Did Sidharth Malhotra - Janhvi Kapoor Film Reignite Rom Com Fever?
  2. September 2025 Theatrical Releases: Madharasi, Baaghi 4, The Conjuring Last Rites & More To Hit Screens Next Month
  3. TIFF 2025: From Sholay To Homebound, India's Line-Up This Year And Past Glorious Wins

Hyderabad: The trailer of Do You Wanna Partner is finally out, and it promises a fresh mix of humour, hustle, and female friendship. Starring Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty in lead roles, the upcoming Prime Video series tells the story of two spirited women who decide to start their own beer brand.

The trailer starts with Tamannaah's character talking about beer, and to her, it's more than just alcohol, it's an emotion... it’s a feeling like a holiday. But, being carefree gets her into a bit of trouble when she oversleeps and misses a call. Meanwhile, Diana's character faces sexist comments in her workplace, and her success is chalked up more to her looks than her effort.

The two bestfriends are frustrated by their work lives and decide they now want to work for themselves. Their idea? To brew their own craft beer and launch a startup. What follows is a fun-filled journey of jugaad, chaos, and resilience as they try to carve a space for themselves in the male-dominated alcohol industry.

Directed by Archit Kumar and Collin D'Cunha, the series also stars Jaaved Jaaferi, Nakuul Mehta, Shweta Tiwari, Neeraj Kabi, Sufi Motiwala, Rannvijay Singha, and Lokesh Mittal. It is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, and Apoorva Mehta under Dharmatic Entertainment. The writing team includes Nandini Gupta, Mithun Gangopadhyay, and Aarsh Vora.

Producers Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta describe the show as a colourful, unapologetically entertaining story about ambition, hustle, and friendship. They state the series is grounded in the Indian spirit of jugaad and paying homage to women that challenge stereotypes. Do You Wanna Partner will premiere on Prime Video on September 12th, 2025.

Read More

  1. Param Sundari X Review: Did Sidharth Malhotra - Janhvi Kapoor Film Reignite Rom Com Fever?
  2. September 2025 Theatrical Releases: Madharasi, Baaghi 4, The Conjuring Last Rites & More To Hit Screens Next Month
  3. TIFF 2025: From Sholay To Homebound, India's Line-Up This Year And Past Glorious Wins

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DO YOU WANNA PARTNER TRAILERTAMANNAAH BHATIADIANA PENTYTAMANNAAH DIANA SERIESDO YOU WANNA PARTNER

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

A Meat Butcher's Daughter - 17-Year-Old Koyel Bar Breaks Two World Youth Records

Explained: Which Are The Safest Cities For Women In India, And What The NARI 2025 Index Reveals About Women’s Security In Our Nation

Interview | 'Not Enough Roles Are Written For Older Women'; Theatre And Film Actor Shernaz Patel On Bias In Industry

Maharashtra | 'One Village, One Ganpati' - Unique Tradition In Sale During Ganesh Festival

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.