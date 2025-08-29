Do You Wanna Partner Trailer: Tamannaah Bhatia And Diana Penty Brew Startup Dreams In Quirky Comedy

Hyderabad: The trailer of Do You Wanna Partner is finally out, and it promises a fresh mix of humour, hustle, and female friendship. Starring Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty in lead roles, the upcoming Prime Video series tells the story of two spirited women who decide to start their own beer brand.

The trailer starts with Tamannaah's character talking about beer, and to her, it's more than just alcohol, it's an emotion... it’s a feeling like a holiday. But, being carefree gets her into a bit of trouble when she oversleeps and misses a call. Meanwhile, Diana's character faces sexist comments in her workplace, and her success is chalked up more to her looks than her effort.

The two bestfriends are frustrated by their work lives and decide they now want to work for themselves. Their idea? To brew their own craft beer and launch a startup. What follows is a fun-filled journey of jugaad, chaos, and resilience as they try to carve a space for themselves in the male-dominated alcohol industry.

Directed by Archit Kumar and Collin D'Cunha, the series also stars Jaaved Jaaferi, Nakuul Mehta, Shweta Tiwari, Neeraj Kabi, Sufi Motiwala, Rannvijay Singha, and Lokesh Mittal. It is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, and Apoorva Mehta under Dharmatic Entertainment. The writing team includes Nandini Gupta, Mithun Gangopadhyay, and Aarsh Vora.

Producers Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta describe the show as a colourful, unapologetically entertaining story about ambition, hustle, and friendship. They state the series is grounded in the Indian spirit of jugaad and paying homage to women that challenge stereotypes. Do You Wanna Partner will premiere on Prime Video on September 12th, 2025.