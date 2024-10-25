ETV Bharat / entertainment

Do Patti X Review: Shaheer Sheik Impresses, Kriti Sanon's Dual Role Draws Divided Opinions

Do Patti, which was released on Netflix on Friday, has sparked mixed reactions from viewers on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Kriti Sanon, Kajol, Shaheer Sheikh starrer Do Patti (Photo: Film Poster)
Hyderabad: The much-anticipated film Do Patti, starring Kriti Sanon, Kajol, and Shaheer Sheikh, was released on Netflix on October 25. Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi and produced by Kanika Dhillon, the film has garnered mixed reactions on social media, particularly X (formerly known as Twitter) where audiences have shared their varied experiences and critiques.

Many viewers expressed their disappointment with the film's pacing, particularly in the first half. One user noted that they found the plot 'dragging' and 'unrelatable,' remarking, "I have yet to see a sister marrying her sister's boyfriend. The plot seems sorta stupid." However, they acknowledged that the last few scenes, especially those dealing with the mother's death and domestic violence, were beautifully written and executed. Overall, they rated the film 2.5 out of 5.

Despite some criticisms, Do Patti received praise for its performances. Kriti Sanon's portrayal of the twin sisters, Shailee and Saumya, was highlighted as a standout aspect of the film. One user described her performance as 'outstanding' and asserted that the chemistry between the cast, particularly with Shaheer Sheikh, was 'amazing.'

Many applauded Shaheer's transformation from a television actor to a versatile film star, with one X post stating he was "a chocolate boy turned iykyk," signaling a more mature portrayal. Kajol's role as a determined cop also drew significant attention. Her performance, accent, and delivery were lauded. One social media user remarked, "Kajol as a cop, the way she acts, is one of the main reasons why she is ruling this industry." Her character, Vidya Jyothi Kanwar, stood out for its memorable one-liners in the film.

However, the film did not escape criticism regarding its writing. Some X users questioned the plausibility of the courtroom drama depicted, with one commenting, "Sorry Kanika, not done," indicating dissatisfaction with the plot's execution. Another user urged Kanika Dhillon to "do some research" before crafting the script, emphasising the importance of realism in storytelling.

In conclusion, while Do Patti has found its supporters who appreciate its thrilling elements and powerful message, it has also faced its share of critiques, particularly around pacing and writing.

