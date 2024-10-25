Do Patti, Vettaiyan to Thangalaan: Unwrap Top 7 OTT Releases to Watch This Diwali

Hyderabad: As the festive season of Diwali approaches, cinephiles are in for a treat with a dual spectacle of blockbuster films in theaters, such as Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, alongside an exciting lineup of OTT releases. This year, viewers can indulge in a range of genres, from gripping thrillers to the best of South cinema. Here is a comprehensive look at the must-watch OTT offerings that will brighten your Diwali celebrations.

1. Do Patti

Kriti Sanon makes her production debut with Do Patti, a mystery thriller that is set to premiere on Netflix on October 25. The film features Sanon in a dual role alongside Kajol, who portrays a determined cop investigating a murder that unveils dark family secrets. With its intriguing plot and a strong cast, Do Patti promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats, making it an essential watch for mystery enthusiasts.

2. Thangalaan

Set to release on Netflix on October 31, Thangalaan stars the talented Chiyaan Vikram in a film directed by Pa Ranjith. This much-anticipated movie, which also features Malavika Mohanan and Parvathy Thiruvothu, tells a captivating story filled with historical elements and intense drama. Fans of Vikram and Ranjith can look forward to an engaging cinematic experience this festive season.

3. The Legend of Hanuman Season 5

The animated series The Legend of Hanuman Season 5 is debuting on Disney+ Hotstar on October 25. Created by Sharad Devarajan and his team, this beloved series has gained a massive following. With stunning visuals and compelling storytelling, Season 5 promises to explore new adventures featuring the iconic character Hanuman, appealing to both children and adults alike.

4. Lubber Pandhu

A critically acclaimed Tamil film, Lubber Pandhu is a sports drama that will be available on Disney+ Hotstar starting October 31. Featuring Harish Kalyan and Attakathi Dinesh, this film tackles issues of perseverance and ambition in the face of adversity. Its release adds diversity to the Diwali offerings, appealing to both sports enthusiasts and drama lovers.

5. Vettaiyan

Adding to the Diwali streaming lineup is Vettaiyan, set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on November 7. This action-packed drama, which hit theaters earlier in October, has garnered positive reviews, generating buzz among action film fans. The Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan starrer promises a thrilling experience for those looking for high-octane entertainment.

6. Zwigato

Directed by Nandita Das, Zwigato is a poignant Hindi drama that delves into the life of a delivery man in India. Starring Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami, the film highlights the struggles of everyday life and the quest for dignity in a fast-paced world. Scheduled for an October 25 release on Amazon Prime Video, this film is expected to resonate with audiences through its relatable narrative and strong performances.

7. Meiyazhagan

Meiyazhagan, featuring Karthi and Arvind Swamy, will start streaming on Netflix on October 27. The film, which received positive reviews after its theatrical release on September 27, navigates themes of nostalgia and personal rediscovery. With dubbed versions in Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi, Meiyazhagan aims to reach a wider audience, making it a worthwhile addition to your Diwali watchlist.

This Diwali, whether you choose to enjoy the grandeur of theater releases or opt for the comfort of home viewing with these new OTT releases, there is no shortage of engaging content to keep you entertained. From thrillers, dramas, action, and romance to animated adventures, the diverse offerings cater to a wider range of audiences, ensuring that everyone can find something to enjoy during this festive season.