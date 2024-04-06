Do Aur Do Pyaar Trailer: Tale of Two Married Couples Striving to Rekindle the Spark

Hyderabad: Vidya Balan returns to the screen with a delightful romantic comedy called Do Aur Do Pyaar, directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta. The film's trailer, revealed on Saturday, showcases Vidya alongside Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz, and Sendhil Ramamurthy. Despite their typically serious roles, these actors are bringing a light-hearted touch to this upcoming movie centered around relationships.

In the trailer, we catch a glimpse of two married couples striving to rekindle the spark in their relationships. They embark on movie dates and travel adventures, all in pursuit of reviving the joy of marriage.

" class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

For Ileana, this marks her second film after embracing motherhood. She was previously seen in Tera Kya Hoga Lovely with Randeep Hooda and had a significant role in The Big Bull alongside Abhishek Bachchan. Sendhil, who plays Ileana's husband in this film, predominantly works in the West. In Hindi, he was last seen in Raj and DK's Shor in the City.

Vidya's last appearance was in the mystery-thriller Neeyat, and she is set to appear next in the horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, starring Kartik Aaryan and Tripti Dimri. Pratik Gandhi, on the other hand, is gearing up for the releases of Phule and Dedh Bigha Zameen.

Bankrolled by Sameer Nair, Deepak Segal, Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar, and Swati Iyer Chawla, Do Aur Do Pyaar is scheduled to hit theaters on April 19, 2024. This romantic comedy promises to be a refreshing take on married life, blending humor with heartwarming moments.