Do Aur Do Pyaar Teaser Out: Get Ready to Fall in Love with Vidya, Pratik, Ileana's Rom-Com

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Updated : 1 hours ago

The teaser for the eagerly awaited film Do Aur Do Pyaar, has dropped today, March 21. The rom-com stars Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz, and Sendhil Ramamurthy.

Hyderabad: The makers of the much-anticipated romantic comedy Do Aur Do Pyaar have finally released its teaser, showcasing glimpses of a love story that is both surprising and captivating. Directed by the award-winning ad filmmaker Shirsha Guha Thakurta and featuring Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz, and Sendhil Ramamurthy, the film promises a delightful rom-com experience.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the makers dropped the teaser along with the caption that read, "This summer, feel the heat with love that’s surprising, confusing and consuming! #DoAurDoPyaarTeaser out now." With fresh pairings, it appears that audiences are in for an enjoyable ride filled with love, laughter, and the complexities of contemporary relationships.

The teaser delivers a rollercoaster of emotions, funny dialogues, and a complex web of relationships. Produced by Ellipsis Entertainment and presented by Applause Entertainment, the movie is scheduled to hit the silver screens on April 19, 2024. In the film, Vidya Balan will portray the role of Kavya, Ileana as Nora, Pratik as Ani, and Sendhil as Vikram. The film marks Ileana D'Cruz's return to the big screen after her maternity leave.

Vidya Balan's most recent appearance was in the murder mystery film Neeyat. Directed by Anu Menon, who previously worked with Vidya Balan in the 2020 hit Shakuntala Devi, the actor is also part of the cast for the upcoming Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Meanwhile, Ileana D'Cruz made her last screen appearance in Tera Kya Hoga Lovely after a brief hiatus. Sendhil Ramamurthy's recent works include Never Have I Ever, Shor In The City, Blind Dating, and Reverie, among others. Pratik Gandhi will be seen in Madgaon Express.

