Diwali 2024: Here Are Seven Bollywood Iconic Songs To Embrace The Festival Of Lights

Hyderabad: As India readies itself to celebrate Diwali on October 31, music becomes an inseparable part of the festivities, evoking nostalgia and setting the perfect mood. The 'Festival of Lights' brings with it a chance to celebrate with family and friends, and nothing captures the spirit of togetherness and joy quite like Bollywood's classic Diwali songs. These timeless tunes are cherished for their melodies and meaningful lyrics, keeping alive the festival's essence for generations. Let's revisit some of these iconic tracks that embody the Diwali spirit.

One of the most popular Diwali songs, Mere Tumhare Sabke Liye Happy Diwali, is from the 2005 film Home Delivery: Aapko... Ghar Tak. Sung by talented artists like Vaishali, Surthi, Divya, Suraj, and Sunidhi Chauhan, the song is a lively tribute to Diwali's universal spirit of happiness. With lyrics by Vishal Dadlani, the song highlights the joy of celebration and togetherness, becoming an anthem for Diwali gatherings.

A timeless classic, Deep Diwali Ke Jhoothe from the 1960 film Jugnu is another must-play. Sung by the legendary Mohammed Rafi, the track is filled with traditional vibes, capturing the spirit of Diwali with grace. It holds a unique charm, combining a melodious tune with heartfelt lyrics that stir up memories of Diwali celebrations from years past.

From the 2001 family comedy Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya, the song Aayee Hai Diwali is a lively tribute to Diwali's arrival. Featuring a talented lineup of singers, including Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik, Kumar Sanu, Shaan, Ketki Dave, and Sneha Pant, this song brings out the festival's energy and excitement, urging listeners to embrace the joy of the season.

Another popular Diwali song, Shubh Deepawali, from the film Home Delivery (2005), conveys warmth and positivity. It is a feel-good song, capturing the festive mood and encouraging everyone to immerse in the happiness and love associated with Diwali.

For a more classic touch, Aayi Abke Saal Diwali, from the film Haqeeqat, is an evergreen melody sung by Lata Mangeshkar with lyrics by Kaifi Azmi. This song, featuring the beloved actor Dharmendra, paints a beautiful picture of Diwali with poetic charm, evoking a sense of nostalgia.

Lastly, Ek Woh Bhi Diwali Thi from the 1961 film Nazrana, sung by Mukesh, reflects on Diwali with a sentimental touch. Composed by Ravi Shankar Sharma (Ravi) and written by Rajendra Krishan, it brings to life the contrasting emotions of the festival, embracing both joy and reflection. Another standout from Nazrana is Chiragon Ke Rangeen Deewali by Lata Mangeshkar, which adds to the festive cheer with its delightful rhythm and unforgettable melody.

These classic Bollywood hits, beloved by generations, bring a unique sparkle to Diwali, adding warmth and light to homes across India. They serve as a beautiful reminder of the true essence of the festival.