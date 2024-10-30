Diwali 2024: From Shraddha's Organza Saree To Ananya's Trendy Lehenga, Shine Bright With Bollywood's Festive Fashion Inspo

Hyderabad: As the biggest festival in India, Diwali 2024 is here, bringing joy, warmth, and the sparkle of festivities into every home. With Dhanteras kicking off the five-day celebrations on October 29, all eyes are on Diwali, which falls on October 31 this year. The anticipation and excitement are noticeable, with streets and homes lit up with colourful lights and vibrant rangolis, as people immerse themselves in the rituals of decorating their homes, preparing sweets, and shopping for new clothes. A crucial aspect of the Diwali celebrations is dressing up in beautiful ethnic outfits, and this year, Bollywood celebrities are setting inspiring trends that effortlessly blend traditional elegance with a touch of modern glamour.

For those who are still searching for the perfect outfit or need a bit of fashion inspiration, Bollywood's leading ladies offer a range of chic, festive options. From Shraddha Kapoor's organza saree to Ananya Panday's glamorous lehenga choli, here's a guide to celebrity-inspired outfits that will ensure you shine bright this Diwali.

Shraddha Kapoor

If simplicity and elegance are what you're looking for this Diwali, Shraddha Kapoor's graceful saree makes the perfect choice. Shraddha effortlessly pulls off a soft, organza saree that radiates a delicate sheen, ideal for capturing the light and warmth of Diwali evenings. The saree's intricate border detailing adds subtle refinement, balancing simplicity with sophistication. To add a festive touch, Shraddha pairs it with a sequined sleeveless blouse that offers a hint of sparkle without overpowering the look. Paired with an ornate clutch, Shraddha's look is the epitome of grace and style, setting a high bar for Diwali fashion this year.

Ananya Panday

For those who love a more elaborate and luxurious look, Ananya Panday's stunning lehenga choli is an absolute show-stopper this Diwali. Her outfit features a heavily embellished lehenga in a deep gold and black colour scheme that speaks to the opulence of Diwali. The choli, strapless and adorned with intricate embroidery and mirror work, brings a trendy twist to the traditional silhouette. Ananya completes her look with a matching dupatta, draped elegantly over one shoulder, that further enhances the outfit's grandiosity. The whole look is accessorised with a choker, earrings, and bangles, adding layers of elegance and sparkle. Ananya's ensemble, rich in colour and texture, is perfect for those looking to bring glamour to their Diwali celebration. It's an ideal choice for anyone eager to make a bold fashion statement.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia's choice of a pink traditional outfit adds a cheerful burst of colour that beautifully embodies the festive spirit of Diwali. Her outfit features an open-back blouse with multiple tie-up strings and golden tassels, making the look both playful and glamorous. The ensemble, complemented by traditional jewellery like a necklace and bangles, is a perfect choice for those wanting to embrace Diwali's joyful vibe. Her style seamlessly blends traditional charm with a fresh, vibrant touch, ideal for anyone looking to stand out with a pop of colour and a hint of flair.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon exudes elegance in a traditional red and gold saree, making her look the perfect inspiration for Diwali 2024. The saree is richly adorned with intricate embroidery and patterns, adding a festive touch to the ensemble. The blouse is equally opulent, with detailed embroidery that complements the saree beautifully. Kriti accessorises with a statement necklace featuring red gemstones, enhancing the regal vibe of the outfit. Her look is completed with minimal makeup, allowing the outfit to take centre stage. This stunning attire is a blend of traditional craftsmanship and contemporary style, making it ideal for anyone looking to make a fashion statement this Diwali.

Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Thakur's Diwali ensemble is the perfect mix of festive colours and intricate detailing. She wears a vibrant yellow embroidered kurta paired with matching, flowing pants that capture the essence of celebration. A sheer dupatta, adorned with delicate floral embroidery, drapes elegantly over one shoulder, adding a touch of grace. This outfit, with its bright colours and elegant detailing, is flawless for those who want to make a striking statement this Diwali while embracing the spirit of joy and brightness.

As Diwali 2024 unfolds, these celebrity-inspired outfits offer a range of styles to suit any celebration. Shraddha Kapoor's organza saree is perfect for those who value simplicity with a hint of sparkle, while Ananya Panday's opulent lehenga choli is ideal for those looking to go all out with glamour. Tamannaah Bhatia's vibrant pink outfit brings a playful and colourful twist, while Kriti Sanon's red and gold saree is a regal option for those who favour traditional elegance. Mrunal Thakur's yellow kurta set offers a bright, festive look that balances style with comfort.

This Diwali, whether you're attending a grand celebration or enjoying a cosy family gathering, there's a Bollywood-inspired look to fit every occasion. Embrace the spirit of the festival with an outfit that makes you feel confident, stylish, and perfectly attuned to the festive season. Whether you lean towards the elegance of Shraddha's saree or the show-stopping appeal of Ananya's lehenga, these celebrity-inspired choices are here to ensure that you shine brightly this Diwali. Let your outfit reflect not only the colours and lights of the festival but also the warmth and joy that Diwali brings to every home.