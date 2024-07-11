Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya's Wedding Anniversary Trip Marred by Theft; Former Says 'Getting Report Done At Police Station'

Hyderabad: Amid a dreamy European getaway, celebrity couple Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya's eighth wedding anniversary celebration was marred by a distressing incident. While exploring the picturesque city of Florence, Italy, the couple fell victim to theft, losing their passports, important documents, and cash of approximately Rs 10 lakh. The couple now updated their fans that they are in the process of getting a detailed report done at the local police station.

The unfortunate event unfolded when the couple parked their car in a supposedly secure location, only to return and find the vehicle's windows shattered and their belongings stolen. Vivek Dahiya took to Instagram to share a video of the aftermath, showcasing the broken glass and empty car interior. In the clip, he expressed his shock and disappointment, revealing that the hotel staff had been aware of their valuables in the car, yet failed to prevent the theft.

Divyanka Tripathi also shared her concerns on social media, reassuring fans that they were safe, but lamenting the loss of their essential items, including passports, bank cards, and expensive purchases made during their 15-day trip. The couple is now seeking assistance from the Indian embassy to resolve the situation.

Taking to her Instagram Story, she wrote, "The car was parked in a secured resort property when the break-in happened. Please do not trouble us by suggesting how the care should have been taken. The resort knew about the 'luggage in car' status and they were cool about it. This can happen to anyone... But I hope it doesn't! Be of help if you can or empathise. If that's seemingly difficult...Please go ahead doing your business." This was followed by another IG Story, where she updated her fans writing, "Current status: Getting a detailed report done at the local police station right now."

Despite this setback, the couple has been keeping their fans updated about their European adventure, sharing stunning pictures and clips from their travels. After spending weeks in Switzerland, they moved on to Italy, where they were looking forward to exploring the country's beauty.