Divyanka Tripathi Hospitalized After Accident; Husband Vivek Dahiya Postpones Live Session

Hyderabad: In a sad news for Divyanka Tripathi fans, the actor met with an accident. Fans of the television actor and her husband Vivek Dahiya were informed on Instagram by the actress’ publicist that she had an accident. While not providing many specifics, the PR team did disclose that Divyanka is currently "under medical care."

Divyanka Tripathi Hospitalized After Accident

Taking to Instagram, Vivek shared an X-ray of Divyanka's fractured hand. Sharing the picture on his Story, he wrote: "Divyanka mam has broken two bones on her arm and will undergo a surgery tomorrow. She's in safe hands as updated." In another Story, Vivek re-shared Divyanka's publicist's formal update.

It read: "We're sorry to announce that Vivek's live session scheduled for tomorrow has been postponed till further notice. After an accident a few hours ago, Divyanka is currently receiving medical attention. While she heals, Vivek remains by her side. We appreciate your help and understanding. And join us in wishing Divyanka a speedy recovery. Vivek is eager to connect with all of you soon."

This comes after Divyanka had surgery in August of last year to undergo treatment for two torn ligaments. Divyanka had earlier shared a video of her journey from having surgery to bouncing back. The actor kept her fans updated about her medical condition sharing sneak peeks of her exercise routines, diet and daily life.

For the unversed, Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi got together and hit it off right away after bumping into each other on the sets of their blockbuster TV programme Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The couple got married on July 8, 2016. While Vivek debuted on television in 2013 as the lead in Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Divyanka debuted in the drama Banoo Main Teri Dulhann in 2006. Together, they took part in Nach Baliye 8 as well.