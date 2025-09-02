'I Lived Her Pain For Months': Divya Dutta On Playing A Mother In Echoes Of Valour Post Venice Film Festival Screening

Hyderabad: Indian cinema made a powerful mark at the Venice Film Festival this year with the closed-door screening of Echoes of Valour. Directed by Indira Dhar in her Hindi debut, the film stars National Award-winning actor Divya Dutta and Neeraj Kabi. It is a deeply emotional biopic on Shukla Bandopadhyay, a mother who lost her son to conflict at the Kashmir border. The film, unveiled earlier by filmmaker Shekhar Kapur at Cannes, is a layered story on grief, resilience, and the quiet strength of women shadowed by war.

Produced by Margaret Zambonini and IKA Studios, Echoes of Valour has taken over four years to come into being. Dhar calls it her most personal project, one that explores love, loss, and the need for healing. Its intimate showcase at Venice left the audience silent and emotional, underscoring the universal resonance of a mother's story beyond borders.

Divya Dutta On Playing A Mother In Echoes Of Valour Post Venice Film Festival Screening (Video: ETV Bharat)

Divya Dutta on carrying Shukla Bandopadhyay's grief

Divya Dutta, who plays the protagonist, described portraying Shukla as one of the most difficult yet rewarding journeys of her career. For her, it wasn't just about saying lines on set. It was about living through the grief and embodying the strength of a woman who continues to inspire.

"The most challenging thing about being Shukla Bandopadhyay was that it's not an easy life to live. She's been an epitome of strength, grit and grace," Dutta said. Just conversing with Shukla, who often visited the sets, brought an immense sense of responsibility. The surreal feeling of acting in front of the very woman she was portraying made the task even heavier.

She admitted that the role lingered long after the cameras stopped rolling. "I went home happy that I was a responsible actor. But I had a huge hangover of the role. It stayed with me for over two months," she confessed.

A story that transcends borders

Shukla Bandopadhyay's journey took her even to Pakistan, where she discovered that a mother's grief knows no borders. In today's polarised climate, such a message of shared humanity feels rare.

"We live in very tough times, where everyone is talking about war," Dutta reflected. For her, Echoes of Valour is not just about patriotism, but about human bonds and families who suffer in silence. The film conveys a simple but powerful truth: teaching love to children may be the only way to lessen the pain of conflict.

An overwhelming response in Venice

The Venice screening validated the team's hard work. "It's so amazing to see people from different cultures coming together, watching your film, and one reaction coming from all - that is speechless," Dutta recalled. The quiet after the screening spoke volumes. For her, this silence was the purest form of applause.

Director Indira Dhar echoed this sentiment, saying she was "very happy" that an Indian film with such an intimate subject had touched audiences abroad. She had earlier directed Putul, but she confessed that Echoes of Valour felt like "a coming home."

The emotional impact on the cast

For actor Rishabh Sawhney, who plays Harry Ryan, the film was equally overwhelming. His character, a professor, acts as a catalyst for the protagonist's journey. Though careful not to reveal too much, he promised audiences a cathartic experience.

"I can guarantee you, once you watch the film, if you don't cry in the beginning, I'll probably take you out for dinner," he laughed. For him, the film struck deeply because of his own closeness to his mother. At Venice, he was moved by how people from across cultures responded with tears and silence. "It was my first film festival and that too such a prestigious one," he said, visibly proud.

A film that must be seen

Dhar, who worked closely with Dutta in creative workshops, said she was convinced from their very first meeting that the actor could bring Shukla alive on screen. "She grasped the character incredibly well and brought it on screen. She used to read my mind on the sets every time," the director recalled.

The team now hopes the film will travel further, reaching Indian audiences and beyond. As Dutta summed up, Echoes of Valour is not just a war film. It is the story of parents, of loss, and of resilience. "When I saw the film today, I'm so proud to belong to this story," she said.