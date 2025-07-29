Disha Patani's Sister Slams Spiritual Leader Aniruddhacharya Over Misogynistic Live-In Relationship Remarks

Hyderabad: Spiritual leader Aniruddhacharya has stirred controversy with his recent remarks about modern relationships, particularly live-in. During a speech, he made sweeping generalisations about women in such relationships, stating that men today tend to be with women around 25 years of age, and went on to claim, without evidence, that these women have "slept around with at least four to five people."

The comment quickly triggered a divided response online. While some defended the guru's right to express his opinion, others condemned the sexist and one-sided nature of his statement. One of the strongest reactions came from Khushboo Patani, the elder sister of Bollywood actor Disha Patani. Taking to social media, Khushboo posted a strongly worded video in which she expressed her outrage at the spiritual leader's comments and the misogyny embedded in them.

Khushboo didn't mince words. Taking serious offence at the language Aniruddhacharya used, particularly the term "sleeping around" in reference to women, she labelled the spiritual figure a "bastard." She also went on to call his followers "anti-nationalists" and "namards" (a derogatory term implying lack of manhood). Her fiery response has since gone viral.

She wondered why his indignation was limited to women in live-in relationships, without mentioning anything about the men involved in these arrangements. "Why is it always the woman who's targeted?" she asked in her video, further stating that she did not see anything wrong with two consenting adults deciding to live together before marriage.

About Khushboo Patani

Khushboo Patani is a former Lieutenant of the Indian Army. Born in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, she has a degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering from DIT School of Engineering. Having cleared a competitive government exam, she was appointed to the Indian Army and served with honour. Though she avoided the limelight, Khushboo is known to have a very close relationship with her sister Disha, who often refers to her as a "wonder woman."

While the video continues to elicit reactions on social media, Khushboo Patani's unapologetic attitude is being praised by several for challenging regressive mindsets and standing up for women's independence in modern relationships.