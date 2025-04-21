'I Will Miss Her' Says Disha Patani's Sister Khushboo After Rescuing And Reuniting Abandoned Baby With Parents

Hyderabad: Khushboo Patani, a former Lieutenant in the Indian Army and sister of Bollywood actor Disha Patani, is earning nationwide praise for her brave and compassionate act of rescuing an abandoned baby girl in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly. The incident took place on Sunday morning, during Khushboo's routine walk near her home.

According to Circle Officer (City-I) Pankaj Srivastava, Khushboo heard the cries of a child coming from an abandoned building. Without hesitation, she climbed over a wall to access the premises, where she found a baby girl, visibly injured and left alone. Khushboo immediately alerted the police and arranged for medical attention for the child, while also sharing a video of the rescue on social media to raise awareness and seek help in locating the baby's family.

In an update a little later, she informed her followers that the police have tracked the baby's parents. In a post full of feelings, Khushboo wrote, "Insaan ka dil bhe kya hi hain? I will miss her. Police has found her parents. Thanks to instant police and medical support." Khushboo also revealed that the child's mother hails from Bihar, and shared that she spoke to the parents, who had abandoned the girl.

In one of the earlier videos, Khushboo appealed to the general public, encouraging local people to come to her, stating, "If you're from Bareilly, and this is your child, then tell us how the parents left her here. Shame on those parents!"

Khushboo Patani is a former student of BBL Public School Bareilly and holds an Electronics and Communication Engineering degree from DIT School of Engineering. Khushboo Patani was in the Indian Army, completing her career at the rank of Major. Now, she has over 987K followers on Instagram, and has quickly made quite a name as a fitness influencer. Khushboo is a certified trainer and nutritionist who promotes fitness and health for the public, and sometimes she shares her own dance videos. Khushboo, Disha Patani, and their younger brother Suryansh Patani are natives of Bareilly.