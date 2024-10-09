ETV Bharat / entertainment

Director Trivikram Srinivas Says Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Fanbase Equals Rajinikanth's; Alia Bhatt Calls Her A True 'Hero'

Filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas praised Samantha Ruth Prabhu's fanbase, comparing it to that of Rajinikanth's, while Alia Bhatt lauded her talent, calling her a 'hero'.

Hyderabad: Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu made headlines at the pre-release event of Alia Bhatt's much-anticipated film Jigra in Hyderabad, showcasing her unwavering support for the Bollywood star. The event, which also saw the presence of prominent figures like Rana Daggubati and director Trivikram Srinivas, became a platform for celebrating both actors' accomplishments in the film industry.

During the event, Trivikram Srinivas drew a comparison between Samantha and the legendary Rajinikanth, stating, "I think after Rajinikanth garu, she has an equal fanbase in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. I am not saying this simply out of love for Samantha. I am saying this wholeheartedly." His remarks reflect the immense respect and admiration that Samantha commands among her peers and fans.

Alia Bhatt, too, showed her admiration by praising Samantha's multifaceted talents and her resilience in navigating the challenges of being a woman in a male-dominated industry. Alia remarked, "My dearest Samantha, you are a hero on and off-screen. I have so much admiration for your talent, for your resilience, for your strength. It's not easy to be a woman in a man's world, but you have surpassed gender. You stand tall on your two feet, and you have your talent, and your strong kicks to be an example for everyone." Alia also delighted the audience by performing Samantha's starrer song Oo Antava, from the blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise.

Samantha, who recently returned to the spotlight after taking a break due to her myositis diagnosis, was last seen in the 2023 film Kushi alongside Vijay Deverakonda. She is now preparing for her upcoming series Citadel: Honey Bunny, set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video, featuring Varun Dhawan.

