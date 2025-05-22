ETV Bharat / entertainment

Director Shiladitya Maulik Questions Missing Credit for Charak, Sudipto Sen's Production House Responds

Alongside the credit issue, Aishwarya Karmakar, co-director of Charak, has also raised concerns about non-payment. She said that when she asked for the remaining part of her fee five months after the shoot ended the production company Sipping Tea Cinemas replied, “Forget it.”

Shiladitya added that Sudipto Sen approached him for the project after watching his earlier work. But later, when Maulik raised concerns, Sen reportedly said his name was not used for promotional reasons.

“When someone says ‘Kaushik Gangopadhyay’s film’, we understand he directed it. So when it’s written ‘Sudipto Sen’s film’, it gives the wrong idea.”

“I am the director, but still my name is not in the Cannes invitation. Even in other places, I am not mentioned. Everywhere it says Sudipto Sen’s film.”

Instead, the film was introduced as "Charak – A Sudipto Sen Film." This, according to Shiladitya has led to confusion, since Sudipto Sen is the film’s producer, not the director.

Kolkata: Filmmaker Shiladitya Maulik, known for Bengali films Sweater and Hridpindo, recently found himself in a difficult situation. His latest Hindi film Charak was recently screened for select audience at the 78th Cannes Film Festival, but the filmmaker says that his name was not mentioned in the official invitation letter.

“They said they didn’t have the budget, but wanted to make a good film. So we all agreed to work. But later, they blamed us when the shoot got delayed. Even the fees we received were less than what is normal for a Hindi film,” Aishwarya said.

She also claimed that Shiladitya’s office in Kolkata was used for months for pre-production work without any rental cost, yet his contribution is not being acknowledged.

Production House Responds on Social Media

In response to these public claims, Sipping Tea Cinemas, the production company run by Sudipto Sen, issued a statement on their Facebook page. They denied the allegations and said that the director’s name has always been properly credited.

Here is part of their post:

“Over the past few months, you can still watch it if you go to Sipping Tea Cinemas Facebook and Instagram page. The name of director Shiladitya Maulik is everywhere that was telecasted about the movie Charak. Nowhere the director's name was left out. Even IMDb has director's name since the first day of making film.”

“Many who are associated with this picture have private trailer of the picture. There too, first and last, director Shiladitya Maulik's name is in big letters. In the booth of the Cannes pavilion, clearly there is the name of director Shiladitya Maulik. You can also watch them if you want.”

The post also accused Shiladitya of spreading false claims:

“Yet the director says to the news media, ‘I'm being removed from everywhere.’ This is not the first time, no director's name has been named in many places for days. Director Shiladitya Maulik's name is everywhere and will be in the future. But the director has been running full false propaganda for the last few days.”

The production house also pointed out a separate issue about the story credit, saying they came across news reports claiming that the story was written by the director, which they deny.

The disagreement continues as both the director and production team claim their side is right. Shiladitya Maulik says he feels left out, even though he directed the film. The production house says his name has been included from the beginning and accuses him of misrepresenting facts.