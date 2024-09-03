ETV Bharat / entertainment

Director Ranjith Approaches HC For Anticipatory Bail In Sexual Assault Case; Claims Conspiracy

author img

By IANS

Published : 10 hours ago

Mollywood director Ranjith has approached the Kerala High Court for anticipatory bail in a sexual assault case following a Bengali actor's 2009 accusation. His plea comes amid fallout from the Justice Hema Committee report, which exposed widespread sexual exploitation in the Malayalam film industry.

Director Ranjith Approaches HC For Anticipatory Bail In Sexual Assault Case; Claims Conspiracy
Malayalam film director Ranjith (Photo: ETV Bharat)

Kochi (Kerala): Malayalam film director Ranjith on Tuesday approached the Kerala High Court with an anticipatory bail plea in connection with a sexual assault case. Ranjith had last month stepped down as the chairman of the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy after pressure mounted on him from several quarters following the Bengali actor's revelation that in 2009 she was called to a flat in Kochi where Ranjith "misbehaved" with her.

Trouble began for Ranjith days after the publication of the Justice Hema committee report, which deals with issues of rampant sexual exploitation faced by women in the Malayalam film industry. The case against him was registered at the Ernakulam Town Police Station based on an email complaint made by the actor. However, Ranjith, in his bail plea, dismissed all the allegations against him and said he was being "implicated" after 15 years. He alleged that a section of people in the Academy has been scheming against him to remove him from the post.

The Hema Committee's report revealed that women in the film industry face numerous issues, including, sexual demands, sexual harassment, gender discrimination, lack of safety in the workplace, insufficient basic facilities and wage disparities. As of now, FIRs have been registered against nine film personalities, which include Mukesh, Siddique, Jayasurya, Edavela Babu, Maniyan Pillai Raju, directors Ranjith, VK Prakash, production executives Vichu and Noble after women actors registered complaints.

Of those who have been named as "exploiters" by victims, Mukesh got interim relief from arrest till Wednesday, even as his petition is being heard in a lower court here, on Tuesday. The Vijayan government has appointed a seven-member police probe team comprising four women IPS officials who are taking statements from the victims. So far, none of the "exploiters" have been summoned to appear before the probe team. The BJP and the Congress alleged that the Vijayan government is hand-in-glove with the wrongdoers, even while claiming to be with the victims.

READ MORE

  1. Director Joshy Joseph Records Statement with SIT in Sreelekha Mitra's Sexual Assault Case against Ranjith
  2. Director Ranjith Accused of Sexual Exploitation by Young Man From Kozhikode
  3. Filmmaker Ranjith Steps Down as Kerala Chalachitra Academy Chairman; Siddique Resigns from AMMA Amid Misconduct Claims

Kochi (Kerala): Malayalam film director Ranjith on Tuesday approached the Kerala High Court with an anticipatory bail plea in connection with a sexual assault case. Ranjith had last month stepped down as the chairman of the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy after pressure mounted on him from several quarters following the Bengali actor's revelation that in 2009 she was called to a flat in Kochi where Ranjith "misbehaved" with her.

Trouble began for Ranjith days after the publication of the Justice Hema committee report, which deals with issues of rampant sexual exploitation faced by women in the Malayalam film industry. The case against him was registered at the Ernakulam Town Police Station based on an email complaint made by the actor. However, Ranjith, in his bail plea, dismissed all the allegations against him and said he was being "implicated" after 15 years. He alleged that a section of people in the Academy has been scheming against him to remove him from the post.

The Hema Committee's report revealed that women in the film industry face numerous issues, including, sexual demands, sexual harassment, gender discrimination, lack of safety in the workplace, insufficient basic facilities and wage disparities. As of now, FIRs have been registered against nine film personalities, which include Mukesh, Siddique, Jayasurya, Edavela Babu, Maniyan Pillai Raju, directors Ranjith, VK Prakash, production executives Vichu and Noble after women actors registered complaints.

Of those who have been named as "exploiters" by victims, Mukesh got interim relief from arrest till Wednesday, even as his petition is being heard in a lower court here, on Tuesday. The Vijayan government has appointed a seven-member police probe team comprising four women IPS officials who are taking statements from the victims. So far, none of the "exploiters" have been summoned to appear before the probe team. The BJP and the Congress alleged that the Vijayan government is hand-in-glove with the wrongdoers, even while claiming to be with the victims.

READ MORE

  1. Director Joshy Joseph Records Statement with SIT in Sreelekha Mitra's Sexual Assault Case against Ranjith
  2. Director Ranjith Accused of Sexual Exploitation by Young Man From Kozhikode
  3. Filmmaker Ranjith Steps Down as Kerala Chalachitra Academy Chairman; Siddique Resigns from AMMA Amid Misconduct Claims

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MALAYALAM FILM DIRECTOR RANJITHRANJITH SEXUAL ASSAULT CASEMALAYALAM FILM INDUSTRYHEMA COMMITTEE REPORTRANJITH SEEKING ANTICIPATORY BAIL

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained |The Balochistan Conundrum

AI Keeps Wild Elephants Away From Human Settlements In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

Unbelievable But True: Fruit Flies To Fly To Space During ISRO's Gaganyaan Mission In 2025

St. Martin’s Island: Downsides Of Another Military Base In The Indian Ocean

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.