Pa Ranjith Heartbroken over Tragic Murder of Close Friend and BSP Tamil Nadu Chief Armstrong

Hyderabad: Armstrong, the President of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Tamil Nadu, was brutally attacked and killed by unknown assailants in Chennai on Friday evening, leaving the entire state in shock. The well-known politician was also a close friend of several celebrities, including filmmaker Pa Ranjith. The news of Armstrong's tragic demise sent shockwaves through the film industry, with Pa Ranjith being particularly affected.

The director, who was known to be close to Armstrong, rushed to Chennai's Rajiv Gandhi Hospital, where the late politician's body mortal remains were kept. The emotional scene that unfolded at the hospital, with Pa Ranjith breaking down in tears, was captured on video and quickly went viral on social media, evoking an outpouring of emotions from fans who were deeply moved by the director's grief.

The brutal murder of a state president of a political party has sent ripples of concern throughout the region, with many political leaders condemning the incident. Meanwhile, actor-turned-politician Vijay has also expressed his condolences on the death of Armstrong, urging the Government of Tamil Nadu to take immediate action to prevent such heinous crimes from occurring in the future. Vijay emphasised the need for the government to maintain law and order without compromise, ensuring the safety and security of all citizens.

Speaking of Pa Ranjith's upcoming projects, he is gearing up to release his highly anticipated film Thangalaan, starring Chiyaan Vikram in the lead role. With the trailer ready for release, fans are eagerly awaiting the announcement of the film's release date, which is expected to be revealed soon.