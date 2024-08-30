Director Joshy Joseph Records Statement with SIT in Sreelekha Mitra's Sexual Assault Case against Ranjith

Hyderabad: The ongoing sexual harassment allegations in the Malayalam film industry have intensified with new statements from film director Joshy Joseph. Joseph is cooperating with a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the allegations after Bengali actor Sreelekha Mitra formally filed a case accusing director Ranjith of sexual misconduct. He has been named as the main witness in the sexual assault case against Ranjith today.

The investigation team reached Joshi's house near Ernakulam and recorded his statement. Talking to a news agency, Joshy revealed that he had provided the SIT with a detailed account of events and plans to make a formal statement before a magistrate. He acknowledged the current crisis in the industry, stating that it is facing significant scrutiny due to the allegations.

In the interview, Joseph stated, "A Special Investigation Team (SIT) visited my house, and we spoke for three hours. I provided a detailed account of events from the beginning, as required under Section 161 of the IPC. I will also give another statement under Section 164 in front of the magistrate, which I intend to do. We are bringing Sreelekha Mitra on September 10. There is indeed a crisis in the Malayalam industry today, and we are being accused, rightly so."

Sreelekha Mitra's complaint, submitted to the Kochi City Police, alleges that Ranjith sexually harassed her in 2009 during a discussion about a role in his film Palerimanikkam. Mitra claims Ranjith attempted to touch her inappropriately at his flat in Kaloor Kadavanthra, Kochi. She reported the incident to Joseph the next day but initially did not pursue legal action due to her unfamiliarity with local legal processes.

The female actor's complaint comes in the wake of the release of the Justice Hema Committee report, which highlighted systemic harassment in the Malayalam film industry. The report noted the dominance of a few key figures over the industry and detailed widespread exploitation. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has responded by forming a SIT to investigate these serious allegations.