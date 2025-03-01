Avatar 3 'Pretty Heart-wrenching,' James Cameron Says Few Select Have Already Seen Film

Hyderabad: Canadian filmmaker James Cameron, best known for his works in the Hollywood film business, has once again captured the spotlight with his ambitious plans for the Avatar franchise. With Avatar: Fire and Ash, the third instalment in the record-breaking series, set to release on December 19, 2025, the renowned director has shared fresh insights about the film and its future sequels.

In a recent interaction with a newswire, Cameron stated that early screenings of Fire and Ash garnered overwhelming good feedback. "I've shown it to a few selected people and the feedback has been that it's definitely the most emotional and maybe the best of the three so far," said the director. However, he stated that the true test will come when audiences experience the film in theatres. "I feel pretty good about it. And the work is exceptional from the actors. It's pretty heart-wrenching in a good way," he added.

As with the previous instalments, Cameron has continued to work on the Avatar series in Wellington, New Zealand. He confirmed that all five planned movies in the franchise will be filmed in the same region, a process he estimates will take another five to six years. The filmmaker also disclosed that early designs for the fourth and fifth entries are already in progress. "Hopefully we'll roll right over into (movies) four and five from that," he stated, expressing his commitment to expanding the world of Pandora.

The Avatar series has not only redefined the cinematic experience with its groundbreaking visual effects but has also had a significant economic impact. Cameron highlighted that the ongoing production has created employment opportunities for nearly 1,000 people.

In Avatar: Fire and Ash, the core cast members will reprise their roles. Sam Worthington returns as Jake Sully, alongside Zoe Saldana as Neytiri. Sigourney Weaver will also be back as Kiri, while Stephen Lang reprises his role as the formidable Colonel Miles Quaritch.