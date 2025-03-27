Director Jahnu Barua Returns With New Assamese Film Heruwa Chanda; Shoot Underway

Hyderabad: After a long hiatus, filmmaker Jahnu Barua is making a return to cinema with his new Assamese film Heruwa Chanda (Lost Rhythm). Produced by Mukbha Productions, the makers commenced filming on March 26, 2025, with a month-long schedule, and the project is expected to release by the end of the year.
Jahnu Barua told ETV Bharat that he was excited to return to filmmaking and share a meaningful story with fans. His last Assamese film, Bhoga Khirikee (Broken Window), was released in 2018.
The cast of Heruwa Chanda includes popular Assamese actors Amrita Gogoi, Joy Kashyap, Mayukh Sharma, Audrey Hatibarua, Sukanya Rajguru, Dibson Lal Baruah, Dr Arup Borthakur, Ujjal Rajkhowa, Vikram Gogoi, Dipa Das, Tarun Saikia, Pankaj Neog, and others.
Notably, the film will mark the Assamese film debut of Ozu Barua, who has already made a mark in Bollywood as well as Tamil and Telugu cinema. Ozu Barua, the son of Jahnu Barua, is best known for his work in the multilingual film Music School.
Heruwa Chanda is based on an original screenplay by Jahnu Barua and promises to be a social narrative that sparks contemplation about relativity in modern contexts for a global audience.
The film's technical crew has some of the best talents from the industry, with Sumon Duwerah handling the cinematography, sound design by Amrit Pritam, and sound mix by Debajit Changmai. The chief assistant director is Ronald Hussain, and the production execution is led by Manash Das.
Other notable contributors are production designer Gayatri Barua, costume designer Minakshi Dhekial Phukan, and make-up artist Arup Das. Stills will be taken by Pallab Mahanta, and post-production coordination will be handled by Rahul Jain.
