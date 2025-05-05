ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Sree Vishnu's Comic Timing Is Unmatchable In Single': Director Caarthik Raju

Hyderabad: The upcoming film Single, starring Sree Vishnu, is gearing up for a theatrical release on May 9. Directed by Caarthik Raju, the film promises to be a wholesome entertainer packed with humour and emotion. Produced under the Geetha Arts banner in collaboration with Kalya Films, the movie features Ketika Sharma and Ivana as the female leads, with Vennela Kishore in a key role.

Ahead of the release, director Caarthik Raju interacted with the media to share insights about the film, his journey, and what audiences can expect.

Q: Your previous films had horror and action elements. What made you take on a fun-filled romantic entertainer like Single?

My first Tamil film was a comedy entertainer, produced by SP Balasubrahmanyam. I was basically a VFX supervisor. I have worked on major Telugu films like Pokiri, Okkadu, Varsham, Athadu, and Sainikudu, and that's when I got interested in directing films. I made Ninu Veedani Needanu Nene with Sundeep Kishan.

Q: When did you tell this story to Sree Vishnu?

I told this story to him during COVID. At the time, he had just done Brochevarevarura, which I personally loved. We had long discussions about this concept, and in 2023, I pitched it to Geetha Arts. They also liked it a lot, and that's how the journey of Single began.

Q: What makes Sree Vishnu the ideal choice for this film?

I've watched all his films and really admire his unique body language and comic timing. In Single, he portrays a distinct style that audiences haven't seen before. His comic timing is unmatchable. It's a film that runs on fun.

Q: Can you tell us about Vennela Kishore and the female leads, Ivana and Ketika Sharma?

Both are brilliant actors. I loved Ivana's performance in Love Today and was keen to cast her. In Single, she delivers a very cute and compelling act. Ketika has also done an excellent job. Their characters are equally important and bring depth to the story. Also, Vennela Kishore garu's character is very important in this movie. His character will be in 90% of the story. The audience will enjoy the fun a lot.