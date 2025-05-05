'Sree Vishnu's Comic Timing Is Unmatchable In Single': Director Caarthik Raju

Hyderabad: The upcoming film Single, starring Sree Vishnu, is gearing up for a theatrical release on May 9. Directed by Caarthik Raju, the film promises to be a wholesome entertainer packed with humour and emotion. Produced under the Geetha Arts banner in collaboration with Kalya Films, the movie features Ketika Sharma and Ivana as the female leads, with Vennela Kishore in a key role.
Ahead of the release, director Caarthik Raju interacted with the media to share insights about the film, his journey, and what audiences can expect.
Q: Your previous films had horror and action elements. What made you take on a fun-filled romantic entertainer like Single?
My first Tamil film was a comedy entertainer, produced by SP Balasubrahmanyam. I was basically a VFX supervisor. I have worked on major Telugu films like Pokiri, Okkadu, Varsham, Athadu, and Sainikudu, and that's when I got interested in directing films. I made Ninu Veedani Needanu Nene with Sundeep Kishan.
Q: When did you tell this story to Sree Vishnu?
I told this story to him during COVID. At the time, he had just done Brochevarevarura, which I personally loved. We had long discussions about this concept, and in 2023, I pitched it to Geetha Arts. They also liked it a lot, and that's how the journey of Single began.
Q: What makes Sree Vishnu the ideal choice for this film?
I've watched all his films and really admire his unique body language and comic timing. In Single, he portrays a distinct style that audiences haven't seen before. His comic timing is unmatchable. It's a film that runs on fun.
Q: Can you tell us about Vennela Kishore and the female leads, Ivana and Ketika Sharma?
Both are brilliant actors. I loved Ivana's performance in Love Today and was keen to cast her. In Single, she delivers a very cute and compelling act. Ketika has also done an excellent job. Their characters are equally important and bring depth to the story. Also, Vennela Kishore garu's character is very important in this movie. His character will be in 90% of the story. The audience will enjoy the fun a lot.
Q: What was your experience working with Geetha Arts?
I feel lucky to work at Geetha Arts. They provided everything needed for the movie without compromising anywhere. We did this project while enjoying ourselves a lot.
Q: How were the dialogues adapted for Telugu audiences?
I originally wrote the script in Tamil. To adapt the dialogues into Telugu, I collaborated with writer Bhanu-Nandu. The dialogues are very fun. Sree Vishnu garu added a lot of fun to the dubbing. If the script is 60%, he elevated it to 100%.
Q: How important is music in Single?
Vishal Chandrashekar has composed beautiful music that blends seamlessly with the narrative. The songs are situational and will definitely be enjoyed by the audience.
Q: Apart from comedy, is there an emotional angle to the film?
Absolutely. While the film is full of fun, it also has a strong emotional segment, especially the sequence involving senior actor Rajendra Prasad. It was a great pleasure to work with him.
Q: How does it feel to make a film in Telugu as a Tamil director?
There is no problem here, all the artists here speak good Tamil. They make you feel very comfortable. I understand Telugu. My father understands. We settled in Tamil Nadu from Nellore.
Q: Is there a sequel planned for Single?
We're definitely thinking about it. There is an idea. Apart from this, I have one or two stories for Sree Vishnu garu. I really like working with him. I really like his body language and timing. I want to work with him again and again.
