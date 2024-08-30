ETV Bharat / entertainment

Director Aashiq Abu Resigns From FEFKA, Accuses B Unnikrishnan Of Mishandling Hema Committee Report Issues

Malayalam film director Aashiq Abu resigned from the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA). He criticised the organization's hypocritical stance on the Hema Committee Report and its leadership under B Unnikrishnan.

Hyderabad: Mollywood filmmaker Aashiq Abu has announced his resignation from the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA), claiming the organisation's stance on the Hema Committee Report is both hypocritical and insincere. He expressed his disappointment with FEFKA's response to the report, describing it as notably silent and lacking any substantial engagement.

This decision of his to step down follows his recent criticisms directed at FEFKA's general secretary, B Unnikrishnan, whom he accused of showing a hypocritical approach to the concerns raised in the Hema Commission report. Aashiq pointed out what he views as Unnikrishnan's feudal-like control over the organisation and highlighted the contradictions evident in Unnikrishnan's past advocacy for the prohibition of certain cine artists versus his current handling of the report's recommendations.

Furthermore, he suggested that the recent statements released by FEFKA were made unilaterally without the input of other association members. Although Aashiq Abu stated that he's not against FEFKA as an organisation, he disagrees with how things are managed under the leadership of B Unnikrishnan. Abu said, "It is essential for the government to acknowledge his hypocritical stance and to take appropriate action regarding his role on the film policy panel."

In light of the Hema Commission report's findings, FEFKA has called for clarity in releasing the names of individuals implicated in sexual abuse within the Malayalam film industry. On Wednesday, the federation issued a detailed statement commending the Hema Commission report as a key guideline for the industry. They acknowledged the gravity of the reported incidents and committed themselves to fostering significant reforms and policies aimed at producing real, impactful change within the industry.

