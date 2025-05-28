ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dipika Kakar Diagnosed With Stage 2 Liver Cancer; Seeks Fans' Prayers In 'One Of The Most Difficult Time'

Television actor Dipika Kakar has been diagnosed with stage 2 liver cancer. Despite the shock, she remains positive, urging fans to keep her in prayers.

Television actor Dipika Kakar with husband Shoaib Ibrahim
Television actor Dipika Kakar with husband Shoaib Ibrahim (Photo: IANS)
Published : May 28, 2025 at 11:42 AM IST

Hyderabad: Sharing a touching and tearful post on her Instagram, well-known television actor Dipika Kakar, announced that she is suffering from stage 2 liver cancer. Her fans are very shocked and concerned, while she is upbeat and hopeful, preparing for the battle ahead.

Dipika shared that the past few weeks have been extremely difficult. The stomach pain that brought her to the hospital led her to a diagnosis of a tumour that is approximately the size of a tennis ball in her liver. Further tests confirmed that the tumour is malignant. "As you all are aware, the last few weeks have been quite difficult for us... walking into the hospital for a pain in the upper area of my stomach... and then finding out it’s a tennis ball-sized tumour in the liver and then finding out that the tumour is second-stage malignant (cancerous)," she wrote.

Despite the gravity of the diagnosis, Dipika remains optimistic. "I am all positive and determined to face this and walk out stronger InshaAllah! With my entire family being by my side.... and All the LOVE and PRAYERS pouring in from all of you I will sail through this too! InshaAllah...Keep me in your prayers! Lots of love...Dipika," she added. Her spouse, actor Shoaib Ibrahim, has been keeping fans updated with vlogs and social media posts.

Shoaib explained that Dipika's pain appeared to be acidity at first, but it then became much more serious. Doctors ordered a CT scan and determined that she had a tumour in the left lobe of the liver, and now doctors are saying it is cancerous. Dipika is gearing up for surgery and has a lot of support on social media from fans, colleagues, and well-wishers who have posted and prayed for her speedy recovery.

